As America’s most storied highway approaches its 100th birthday, Route 66—known around the world as the Mother Road—is already seeing early tributes along its nearly 2,400-mile stretch from Chicago to the Santa Monica Pier.

One of those tributes comes in the form of coffee.

Klatch Coffee has released a limited-edition espresso blend called Centennial, created to honor Route 66 turning 100 years old in 2026. The coffee is a medium-roast, single-origin Ethiopian espresso featuring tasting notes of cherry, raspberry, and chocolate. An 11-ounce bag sells for $22.95 and is stamped with a roast date, reflecting Klatch’s emphasis on freshness and precision.

On its website, Klatch describes Centennial as “a heartfelt tribute to the open road of Route 66, roadside diners and the timeless spirit of American travel.”

For home espresso enthusiasts, Klatch also shared its recommended extraction parameters on Facebook: 21 grams in, 38 grams out, brewed at 201°F for 23 seconds—a nod to the brand’s competitive barista roots and attention to craft.

Klatch’s connection to Route 66 is more than symbolic. The company is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, where it operates a café on Foothill Boulevard—formerly Route 66 itself. Its headquarters are also located nearby, anchoring the brand squarely within historic Mother Road territory.

Although Route 66 was officially established on November 11, 1926, placing the true centennial about nine months away, celebrations are already underway across the corridor. One early milestone event took place at the 1915 Cucamonga Service Station, located roughly a mile from Klatch’s café. On January 3, a caravan of historic vehicles traveling from Santa Monica to Chicago stopped at the station as part of an early centennial observance.

Additional events are planned throughout 2026. According to the Route 66 Centennial website, car shows, museum exhibits, and community celebrations are scheduled across all eight states the highway passes through. The Inland Empire 66ers are also expected to host Route 66–themed promotions during their 2026 season. The team opens the year on the road April 2, with their first home game at San Manuel Stadium in San Bernardino set for April 7.

Meanwhile, Klatch continues to expand beyond the Mother Road. The company is opening additional in-store cafés inside Sprouts Farmers Market locations, including new sites in Huntington Beach and West Covina.

As Route 66’s centennial year approaches, Centennial espresso offers a small but tangible way to celebrate the highway’s enduring role in American travel, commerce, and culture—one carefully measured shot at a time.

This story is part of the Route 66 Americana Archive, dedicated to preserving the living history, communities, and culture of America’s Main Street as it approaches its Centennial.

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