The engines roar to life under a bright Missouri sun. Chrome glistens, exhaust pops, and a thousand memories roll down the street. This is more than a car parade — it’s the official kickoff of a century-long love affair with Route 66.

Springfield, Missouri — the Birthplace of Route 66 — threw an unforgettable celebration as over 300 classic cars took to the streets for the Route 66 Kickoff Parade. From pristine Mustangs and powerful Mopars to vintage trucks, quirky builds, and even the legendary Original Bigfoot Monster Truck, the lineup was a rolling museum of American automotive history.

The energy was electric from the very first moment. As the parade began, the soundtrack of the day blended perfectly with the rumble of big V8s:

“That trophy rise… Hear the engines cry. Every mile’s got a reason why. From grease-stained hands to polished pride, we’re telling the stories behind the ride.”

The lyrics weren’t just background music — they were the heartbeat of the event. This parade wasn’t only about shiny paint and loud pipes. It was about fathers and sons wrenching in garages, late-night road trips, and the unbreakable bond between people and their machines.

International Flavor on America’s Main Street

One of the most heartwarming sights was the global participation. Texas brought its signature bold style, while a contingent from Japan proudly joined the lineup, showing that Route 66’s magic reaches far beyond U.S. borders. The Mother Road continues to unite car enthusiasts from around the world.

Standout vehicles included a beautiful Galaxy 500, multiple generations of muscle cars, a Jeep creatively towing a canoe, and several impressive Airstream trailers. Owners proudly displayed their rides, many waving and smiling as crowds cheered along the route.

Between the thunderous passes of classic iron, the streets came alive with additional entertainment. Springfield’s creative side shone through with horror-themed actors mingling with spectators, while a spectacular drone show later lit up the evening sky. Glowing formations paid tribute to Route 66, including a majestic bald eagle that drew gasps and cheers from the crowd.

The Soul Behind the Steel

Throughout the day, the real story emerged in the small moments: the smell of hot engines and burnt rubber, the proud smiles of longtime owners, children seeing these machines up close for the first time, and veterans of the road nodding in respect at cars from their youth.

As one participant put it in the spirit of the day: it ain’t just steel and gasoline. It’s dreams, memories, and the open road connecting them all.

The parade stretched for hours, with cars still rolling through downtown well into the afternoon. Organizers, city workers, and volunteers kept the energy high even as temperatures rose. By the end of the day, Springfield had once again proven why it remains one of the most important stops on the historic Mother Road.

Events like the Route 66 Kickoff Parade remind us why these cars matter. They’re more than transportation — they’re rolling pieces of history, cultural touchstones, and vessels for stories that deserve to be told.

Trophy Rides will continue chasing those stories behind the rides — one mile, one car, and one passionate owner at a time.

“Stories Behind The Ride” are the real stories as told by the owners, who share the memories, history, and passion behind each unique vehicle.



The mission of this channel is to preserve automotive history while bringing the car show experience to those who can’t attend due to distance or mobility challenges, so they can enjoy it from the comfort of home.



Join me, Jereme Dison, as I travel across North America in search of “Trophy Rides” and the “Stories Behind The Ride.”

Links

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