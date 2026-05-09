Springfield, Missouri, the official birthplace of the Mother Road, provided the perfect launchpad for Day 3 of one family’s 100th-anniversary journey along historic Route 66. With fresh centennial shields gleaming in the early spring light and America’s 250th birthday signage adding extra patriotic flavor, the “Nerds on the Go” crew rolled out of St. Louis toward Santa Monica, chasing neon, nostalgia, and roadside wonders.

Icons of the Ozarks and Early Missouri

Downtown Springfield greeted them with fresh Route 66 branding, murals, and festive preparations for the month’s kickoff celebrations. Just off the route, the iconic Hubcaps on 66 sculpture—created in 2020 by New Adventure Sculptures—delivered that classic “I’ve seen this in magazines” thrill. Every make and model of hubcap imaginable forms a roadside masterpiece that has become one of the most photographed spots on the highway.

A short drive led to the Birthplace of Route 66 Roadside Park and the famous Red’s Giant Hamburg sign. The giant arrow once proudly announced the world’s first drive-thru, but owner Sheldon Red’s mismeasured T-shaped sign required a practical solution: the bottom was cut off and the letters “ER” removed from “Hamburger,” leaving the enduringly quirky “Red’s Giant Hamburg.” The park’s mosaic walkway tells the broader story of the route, complete with a surprise Bigfoot sighting.

Nearby, the lovingly restored Rockwood Motor Court (originally Ozark Sandstone Tourist Court, 1929) welcomed visitors with its historic brickwork, vintage signage, Burma Shave-style displays, and state-themed license plate art. The owners’ hospitality and classic music playing on-site made it feel like stepping back in time—proof that many of these motor courts are not just preserved but actively lived in again.

Further along, Gary’s Gay Parita Sinclair Filling Station (recreated in 2006) embodied pure Route 66 soul. Sinclair dinosaurs, vintage pumps, an old police car, tractors, and an outhouse complete with stickers created an immersive playground for travelers. The owners’ passion and the arrival of a group of Spanish Harley riders added living energy to the scene.

In Carthage, the Boots Court Motel (1939, National Register of Historic Places) stood as another streamlined gem. Radio in every room, a restored tourist center with Clark Gable memorabilia (he stayed here twice), 3D-printed souvenirs, and friendly staff made it a must-stop. Just off the route, the massive Praying Hands Memorial offered a quiet moment of reflection.

Lunch at Fred & Red’s in Joplin delivered authentic chili-parlor experience—spaghetti red, chili-cheese dogs, and Cincinnati-style vibes with a distinct Missouri twist. The counter seating, open kitchen, free pickles, and warm service earned high marks and a promise to return.

History took center stage at the Bonnie & Clyde Garage Apartment and the Joplin History & Mineral Museum. The museum’s free-admission day was perfectly timed, allowing the family to see artifacts from the 1933 Joplin shootout, including the actual door from the hideout and the roll of film that gave the world its first public photos of the infamous duo.

Crossing into Kansas and the Cars Magic

A bright yellow line on the pavement marked the state line. In Galena, Kansas, the group drove straight through a brand-new Galena Drive-Thru Route 66 Shield. Cars on the Route (home of the real-life Tow Mater inspiration) buzzed with Cars fans, photo ops, and the actual voice of Sheriff on a call. Inside, stickers, merch, and Piston Cup vibes kept the fun rolling.

Gearhead Curios delivered one of the day’s most memorable experiences. Owner “Big A” transformed a 1939 native-stone filling station into a wonderland of license plates (over 900 on the ceiling), Rat Fink, Big Boy, and a truly legendary restroom tour—complete with a 1952 pink toilet, wrench hooks, a funnel urinal, gas-pedal flush, and “disco pee” lighting. The creativity and storytelling made it an instant classic.

The only remaining Marsh Arch bridge on Route 66—the Rainbow Bridge over Brush Creek—provided a graceful crossing before more Oklahoma delights.

Oklahoma Giants and Neon Nights

In Vinita, Waylan’s Ku-Ku Burger offered neon cuckoo clocks, classic Fairlane cars, and burger nostalgia. A stretch of original 9-foot “Ribbon Road” pavement (the only remaining section of its kind) gave a tangible link to 1922 construction.

The Highway Cafe area delivered multiple Muffler Men and a world-record sticker-covered car. Then came the giants: the Blue Whale of Catoosa (viewed from the new visitor center area), the towering Golden Driller, Rosie the Riveter, and the spectacular Buck Atom’s Cosmic Curios complex.

Buck Atom (the space cowboy) now has company in Stella, the space cowgirl, plus new murals, robots, and a revitalized stretch that has transformed the Tulsa area since the family’s last visit four years ago.

The day ended with a perfect neon-lit dinner at Tally’s Good Food Cafe in Tulsa—breakfast all day, massive cinnamon rolls (described as “at least 5 pounds”), and classic diner atmosphere right on the route. A nighttime drive through the glowing Market District, past Buck Atom and the Meadow Gold sign, capped the evening with pure Mother Road magic.

From Springfield’s birthplace shields to Tulsa’s exploding giant scene, Day 3 showcased everything that makes Route 66 enduring: quirky history, passionate stewards keeping old motels and stations alive, delicious roadside food, larger-than-life characters (both human and fiberglass), and the simple joy of small roads with big stories.

As the family noted in their wrap-up, the centennial has brought fresh energy—more shields, more restorations, more photo ops, and more travelers creating new memories on the old road. Gearhead Curios’ restroom, the new giants near Buck Atom, Fred & Red’s chili, and the timeless neon glow all contributed to another unforgettable chapter.

The Mother Road is 100 years young, and she’s never looked better.

NerdsOnTheGo

We’re Jeremy and Stephanie, a couple from Nashville who share a love for travel and adventure. Some of our favorite escapes include the Smoky Mountains, scenic coastal beaches, epic road trips, and thrilling theme parks. Along the way, we enjoy reviewing and showcasing unique accommodations. We’re also big fans of the horror genre—and love weaving a little spooky fun into our travels whenever we can. Be sure to subscribe and hit that notification bell to get your nerdifications!

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