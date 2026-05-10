In 2026, Route 66 celebrates its 100th anniversary, drawing a new wave of travelers to the Mother Road. Among those making their first pilgrimage this year are Adriana, who is Swedish, and Dylan, who is Welsh — a couple known for their travel vlogs. They set out from Flagstaff, Arizona, eager to experience the classic American road trip they had heard about their entire lives: the diners, motels, open roads, and the elusive spirit of real Americana.

The duo kicked off their adventure at Miss Zips, a retro diner in Flagstaff that has been serving travelers since 1952. With its gleaming signage, classic cars parked outside, and authentic chrome-trimmed booths playing old-school music, the place delivered instant nostalgia. Adriana and Dylan settled into a booth and enjoyed hearty but well-portioned diner classics.

They were pleasantly surprised by the quality, particularly the layered beef in the sandwiches. “This was better than I anticipated,” they remarked, noting the lively “we’re on Route 66” energy shared by everyone inside.

After breakfast, they climbed into their comfortable modern SUV — chosen for its cruise control and ability to handle long American miles — and pulled onto the iconic highway. Signs celebrating the Route 66 centennial were everywhere. They soon turned onto the Historic Route 66, trading the faster interstate for a quieter, more scenic alignment with lower speed limits, long straight stretches, and open blue skies.

Dylan observed how dramatically different the experience felt from the busy I-40 running parallel, with its heavy truck traffic and 75+ mph speeds. The historic road offered a calmer, more immersive drive. “It’s more visually appealing,” they agreed, especially for anyone wanting to slow down and truly take in the landscape that has inspired decades of music, films, and road-trip lore.

Roadside Quirks and Faded Glory

Route 66’s appeal has always included its eccentric roadside attractions, and Adriana and Dylan quickly encountered both charm and decay. At Twin Arrows, they found just one of the once-famous twin arrows still standing — leaning, weathered, and marked with graffiti beside a derelict trading post. Though the site felt somewhat underwhelming and even slightly eerie, the couple noted that large roadside signs still direct curious travelers there. It remains a classic stop for those collecting Route 66 memories.

A short drive further brought them to Two Guns, a ghost town with a darker past. The ruins of a 1920s zoo, trading post, and gas station sit near Diablo Canyon and the infamous Apache Death Cave. Adriana and Dylan described the site as raw and atmospheric — a genuine abandoned stretch of Route 66 history rather than a polished tourist attraction.

They reflected on how many stops along the route exist in varying states of preservation, from actively celebrated to quietly crumbling.

Meteor Crater Wonder

One of the day’s biggest highlights came with a detour onto Meteor Crater Road. At the Meteor Crater National Landmark, the couple paid admission and explored the visitor center, which includes artifacts from Apollo missions. Braving strong desert winds, they made their way to the rim overlook.

Both were awestruck by the scale of the 50,000-year-old impact site. “That is wild,” they said, battling gusts that made the experience even more dramatic against the empty Arizona landscape.

As evening approached, Adriana and Dylan rolled into Winslow, Arizona, a town that has fully embraced its fame thanks to the Eagles’ hit “Take It Easy.” They joined other visitors at the famous “Standing on the Corner” park, complete with a guitar statue, flatbed truck, and plenty of photo opportunities. The town was filled with Route 66 signage, gift shops, and a cheerful, song-inspired atmosphere that made the stop delightfully touristy.

For the night, they checked into the historic La Posada Hotel, one of the true gems along the Mother Road. Built in the 1930s as a Fred Harvey/Santa Fe Railway hotel in elegant Spanish Colonial Revival style, the property features beautiful courtyards, water features, and direct proximity to the still-active rail line. Their room, named after Isabella Greenway (Arizona’s first Congresswoman), offered period charm, historic photographs, a cozy library nook, and views of the incredibly long American freight trains passing by.

Later, they dined at Relic Road Brewing Co., enjoying a prickly pear cactus beer and an enormous jumbo pretzel. The relaxed evening in Winslow, watching the sunset paint the skies pink, provided the perfect close to their first day.

Reflections After Day One

By the end of their opening day, Adriana and Dylan admitted the experience was more surprising than they expected. “I didn’t expect things to be so weird,” one of them reflected, “in a very charming way sometimes and sometimes just in a super weird way.” They encountered everything from polished retro diners and elegant historic hotels to derelict ghost towns and quirky faded attractions.

Yet that mix, they realized, is precisely what makes Route 66 special in its centennial year. It is not a theme-park version of Americana — it is a layered, living story of ambition, change, decline, and revival.

As this Swedish-Welsh duo continues their eastward journey, they plan to embrace the slower pace, seek out more roadside diners and motels, and discover the real America that still exists just off the interstate.

For fellow travelers considering their own Route 66 adventure in 2026, their first day offers the perfect preview: expect the unexpected, drive the old road when you can, and take it easy.

We’re Adriana (Swedish) and Dylan (Welsh)! We left the 9-to-5 behind with two passports, one dream… and zero plans to settle down.



We’re currently based in the UK and spend our time flipping between chaotic British adventures and bucket-list trips around the world. Think mystery holidays, surprise cruises, wild train rides, and the quirkiest stays we can find.



Whether we’re living out of our campervan, Elton, or flying long-haul to try something new. We’re here to entertain, explore, and make every trip count.



We’re so glad you’re here for the ride 🧳💫

Adriana & Dylan 👩🏼‍🤝‍👨🏻



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