In 2026, as Route 66 celebrates its 100th anniversary, Tarah and Angie launched their cross-country adventure in reverse — starting at the Pacific Ocean and heading east toward Chicago, Illinois.

Most travelers tackle the Mother Road from east to west, beginning in Chicago and ending in Los Angeles. This pair chose the opposite direction, kicking off their journey at the Santa Monica Pier, a location long embraced by enthusiasts as the unofficial western terminus of the historic highway.

Route 66 was officially established in 1926. Its original western endpoint was at 7th Street and Broadway in downtown Los Angeles. A decade later, in 1936, the route was realigned to terminate at Olympic Boulevard and Lincoln Boulevard in Santa Monica.

Over time, the Santa Monica Pier — at the intersection of Pier Avenue and Main Street — has become the symbolic and widely recognized endpoint for countless travelers, though debates continue among Route 66 purists about the “official” versus “unofficial” spots.

Tarah and Angie arrived at the pier shortly after 11 a.m. following a morning drive marked by typical Southern California traffic. Public parking directly beside the pier was full, forcing them into a nearby lot across the street. The cost: $20, with an additional fee because their vehicle was classified as a large truck.

Undeterred, they made their way onto the bustling pier, greeted by ocean breezes, circling seagulls, and the lively energy of one of California’s most popular destinations.

A highlight of the visit was the 66 to Cali kiosk, a small gift stand located directly across from Bubba Gump Shrimp Company. Owner Dan Rice opened the shop in 2009 after completing Route 66 more than 25 times.

On this day, staff member Ian — himself a full Route 66 completer — warmly welcomed the couple. Passionate and deeply knowledgeable, Ian shared stories, historical details, and practical tips for the road ahead.

For most travelers, Ian is one of the last faces they see upon completing the route. For this pair, he provided the perfect enthusiastic send-off as they received their very first stamp in their Mother Road passports.

From the kiosk, the travelers walked to the iconic “End of the Trail” sign. There, with passports freshly stamped and the Pacific Ocean behind them, the journey officially began. They soaked in the atmosphere, took photographs, and even went live to share the moment with followers.

Later in the afternoon, Tarah and Angie departed the pier around 3:00–3:30 p.m., hoping to make a few additional Route 66 stops on their return to their hotel. However, Los Angeles traffic turned what GPS predicted as a roughly 75-minute drive into a grueling five-and-a-half-hour ordeal. All side plans were abandoned in favor of simply reaching the hotel before nightfall. They arrived just as the sun began to set.

Despite the challenging return drive, the day was deemed a success. The first stamp in the passport, meaningful conversations with Route 66 devotees like Ian, and the symbolic start at the Santa Monica Pier left them energized for the thousands of miles ahead through California, Arizona, and beyond.

As Route 66 marks its centennial, the road continues to draw new generations of adventurers. Alignments have changed, interstates have bypassed sections, and debates over exact endpoints persist — yet the spirit of the Mother Road remains as strong as ever.

The couple now prepares to head eastward from the San Bernardino area, with many more miles, historic stops, and stories waiting along America’s most famous highway.

Hello, our names are Tarah and Angie, we are a Canadian/US couple and we have been living full time in our small RV since Aug 2020 with our fur babies Bennie (cat) and Stella (dog). We live in a 13ft 1972 boler which we lovingly restored from 2015 to 2017. In Aug 2020 we moved out of our home, put everything in storage and took off for the summer. What started as a summer of traveling has turned into the biggest adventure of lives so far. We'd love to have you along as we explore North America.

Links

PayPal Donations paypal.me/LadyFernsYoutube

Amazon Wishlist amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/34SOJIY3MMBNE?ref_=wl_share

Instagram instagram.com/lady_ferns

Instagram instagram.com/the_knitting_nomad

Lady Ferns Amazon Store amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1LITVFTPGBHTS?ref_=wl_share



Follow Route 66 Americana Archive on LinkedIn or YouTube

If you have Route 66 Stories, Photos, Videos or Idea, email: hello(at)route66turns100(dot)com

