The Hot Rod Power Tour 2026 launched its five-day, five-city journey along iconic Route 66 with a high-octane start at Route 66 Raceway in Joliet, Illinois. Early on a crisp morning, the grounds buzzed with anticipation as vendors, participants, and classic machines rolled in for what many call the most wonderful time of the year in the hot rodding world.

The host of the event, Jeff Thisted, set up his mobile command center inside the Optima Batteries “Megatron” big rig, complete with a spacious desk, professional microphones, and a commanding mezzanine view overlooking the drag strip.

By 7:30 a.m., the site was still waking up, but the energy was already building.

Drag racing was scheduled to open at 9:00 a.m., with gates welcoming enthusiasts and early vendor setups like A3 Merchandise and Chevrolet Performance.

Chevrolet Performance returned as the presenting sponsor, a welcome sight for many attendees. Thisted, sporting a well-worn 2018 Hot Rod Power Tour Chevrolet hat featuring an American flag, expressed excitement about the partnership.

Other key supporters included Redline Synthetic Oil, Summit Racing Equipment, Peak Automotive, ProCharger, and Stay-Bill, creating a one-stop destination for parts, tech support, and performance upgrades.

The morning featured lively interactions across the vendor area. Attendees admired cutaway engine and transmission displays built by Gary of TREMEC, who was on hand with his wife.

TMI Products and American Powertrain promoted their “Save the Stick” campaign, offering participants a chance to win a five- or six-speed transmission (T-56 or TKX) on Friday at 2:00 p.m.—provided they were present to claim it. HP Tuners demonstrated tuning devices in various colors to match builders’ vehicles, while Redline Oil shared products and stickers with passersby.

Car highlights dotted the scene, showcasing the diverse appeal of the Power Tour. A striking ZR1X Corvette with carbon fiber accents and over 1,200 horsepower turned heads, alongside a low-mileage Z06 in Roswell Green.

Classic muscle was well represented by a beautiful 1969 Chevelle with a 502 big block and Turbo 400 transmission, and a 1970 Chevelle. Modern performance blended with nostalgia in an LS3-powered Suburban on custom wheels.

Chevrolet’s own display vehicles, including a slate gray Silverado, added to the patriotic “See the USA in Your Chevrolet” vibe.

A standout moment captured the camaraderie that defines the event. Thisted’s 1960s Suburban encountered a failing axle seal and bearing en route, leaking gear oil near Dwight, Illinois. On a Sunday, local shop Coleman and Sons Automotive—recommended by a passing enthusiast—opened its doors.

Owner Calvin Coleman and his team performed the repair while friends like “Bud” and “the Lake Lady” coordinated parts pickup from Joliet, demonstrating the tight-knit network of support that turns potential disasters into memorable stories.

“It’s always an adventure on the Hot Rod Power Tour,” Thisted noted.

As the day progressed, the grounds filled with participants, the drag strip came alive, and the unmistakable rumble of powerful engines filled the air. From big-block blasts to friendly reunions, Day One embodied the spirit of American automotive culture—freedom, friendship, and the open road.

The Hot Rod Power Tour continues its Route 66 journey, reminding enthusiasts why this annual pilgrimage remains a bucket-list event for gearheads across the country. If the first day in Joliet is any indication, 2026 is shaping up to be an unforgettable celebration of horsepower and Americana.

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