Tom and Vicki visited the Kernersville Route 66 Diner, a roadside spot with a classic vintage sign visible from the interstate. The diner offers breakfast all day, which stood out as a reliable option during their stop.

The pair tried a steak sandwich as one of their main items. The sandwich received mixed feedback: while the flavor was acceptable at first, the meat contained significant gristle, making it difficult to eat. The reviewer ended up pulling the steak off the bun and resorting to a steak knife, noting that the connective tissue got stuck in the teeth. Overall, the meal was described as “okay” but not impressive, falling short of expectations for a straightforward sandwich.

The reviewers concluded that the diner performed adequately but lacked standout quality. They suggested that breakfast items would likely be a safer and more consistent choice, as those are harder to get wrong at a place like this. The visit had a casual, lighthearted feel with plenty of on-camera banter, reflecting a typical quick stop at a Route 66-themed roadside diner rather than a destination dining experience.

Final Verdict: A serviceable local diner for a quick bite, especially if sticking to breakfast options. The steak sandwich is best avoided or approached with low expectations. Good for travelers looking for convenience and nostalgia, but not a must-visit for food quality alone.

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