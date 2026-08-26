Ken Lee, of Ken’s Route 66 Adventures, opened this adventure soaking wet in St. Robert, Missouri, at the start of what he framed as a day dodging storms from Missouri into Kansas. The following is a recap of Ken’s own account, as narrated in the video.

A Reservation Mix-Up in St. Robert

Ken explained that a strange 1:21 a.m. phone call from a hotel — which he’d referenced in a previous vlog — turned out to be legitimate. According to Ken, his reservation at the Studio Z motel had been booked for Wednesday night rather than Thursday, and the front desk staff, whom he identified as Miss Barbara and Miss Leslie, worked with the hotel owner to get him a room for the night anyway despite a local military base graduation having driven up area hotel prices. Ken said he’d have been out the $122 he’d already paid otherwise.

That early wake-up call, Ken said, set off a chain of decisions: rather than driving from Pontiac, Illinois to Springfield, Illinois as planned, he instead drove north to Chicago and back down to Springfield, then continued on to Litchfield, Illinois, stopping at Jubelt’s Bakery & Restaurant along the way.

Closing the “White Whale” Gap

Ken described a recurring problem from earlier in his Route 66 driving-video project: a missing stretch of footage between St. Louis (Ted Drewe’s) and St. Robert, Missouri (near Neon Park) that he said had vanished from his files despite searching backup drives, which he’d taken to calling his “white whale.” By checking storm radar and timing his drive to “thread the needle” between scattered cells, Ken said he was able to capture that missing segment on this trip, arriving in St. Robert roughly an hour ahead of the storm. He noted this gives him continuous driving footage from the Route 66 “Begin” sign in Chicago down to Santa Rosa, New Mexico, as part of a larger goal of eventually assembling one continuous video of the full route.

Rain-Day Stops: Philipsburg to Conway

With rain in the forecast, Ken called it “a museum visitor center kind of day.” In Philipsburg, Missouri, he stopped by Redmond’s Candy Store and the self-described “World’s Largest Gift Store” (an antique mall with, per its own signage, more than 100,000 items) — though he arrived before it opened and didn’t go in.

Ken then highlighted a Missouri Route 66 welcome center/rest area near Conway, Missouri, along I-44, calling it “the single greatest rest area along an interstate anywhere.” He described neon signage reminiscent of the Munger Moss Motel in Lebanon, Missouri, a floor map of all eight Route 66 states, Route 66-themed picnic areas styled to resemble the highway, and Burma-Shave-style roadside sign sequences.

Springfield, Missouri — Birthplace of Route 66

In Springfield, Ken visited the site of the old Colonial Hotel, where — per the History Museum on the Square exhibit he filmed — a telegram was sent to Washington, D.C. on April 30, 1926, agreeing to accept the “66” designation for the new highway, following a meeting involving Cyrus Avery and John T. Woodruff. The exhibit text Ken read on camera credits this event with Springfield’s recognition as the “birthplace of Route 66.”

At the History Museum on the Square, Ken also covered:

The story of Red’s Giant Hamburg, whose oversized sign had to be shortened (dropping “-er” from “Hamburger”) after the full sign proved too large — described in the exhibit as the site of the first drive-thru restaurant.

A recreation of the July 21, 1865 shootout between James Butler “Wild Bill” Hickok and Davis Tutt in the town square, described in the exhibit as often cited as the first shootout of the Old West. (Note: at one point in the video’s spoken narration, Ken read the date as “1985” while reading from the marker; the museum plaque itself and Ken’s earlier reference both give July 21, 1865, which matches the documented historical date.)

A brief conversation with a museum visitor, Lynn, who told Ken his parents had operated a service station across from the Rail Haven motel in the late 1940s.

Red Oak II, near Carthage

Outside Carthage, Missouri, Ken visited Red Oak II, a collection of relocated historic buildings assembled starting in 1987 by folk artist Lowell Davis on a new site near his hometown of Red Oak, Missouri. Per signage Ken filmed and conversation with a current property co-owner, Larry, the buildings — including a log cabin dated to 1827 and another described as built in 1865 — are original structures moved to the site from Missouri, Oklahoma, and Arkansas, not replicas. Heavy standing water from recent rain limited how much of the site Ken could walk.

Joplin Tornado Memorial

Ken stopped at a memorial site in Joplin, Missouri, commemorating the EF5 tornado of May 22, 2011. Per the on-site memorial text he read, the tornado carried winds over 200 mph, cut a path nearly a mile wide, and was tied to 161 deaths, with 161 trees planted at the site in memory of those killed. Ken, who said he was living in Marysville, Washington at the time and had friends and family in the area, described the visit as personally moving, noting an active but non-tornadic storm cell producing thunder in the background as he filmed.

Baxter Springs, Kansas — the Cow Town

Ken closed the day’s drive in Baxter Springs, Kansas, a town he said he knew personally, having lived nearby in Pitcher, Oklahoma as a child. Staying at the Baxter Inn there, he said, would complete his personal goal of having stayed overnight along Route 66 in all eight states the highway crosses.

Walking Baxter Springs’ downtown under an approaching severe thunderstorm watch, Ken pointed out the town’s self-identification as “the first cow town in Kansas” (tied to its history on the Chisholm Trail), a Kansas Route 66 marker set in the sidewalk, and the old Ritz Theater, which he noted was for sale. He also pointed out the former American Bank building, which he said was his family’s bank when he lived in the area more than 40 years ago.

The adventure ended with Ken filming outside his hotel as the storm cell closed in, with plans to continue into Oklahoma the next day toward RoadFest in Tulsa.

A Route 66 Americana Archive recap of Ken’s Route 66 Adventures’ visit to the Sand Hills Curiosity Shop in Erick, Oklahoma. For more information on Ken’s Route 66 Adventures, click here.

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On Ken’s channel, he travels historic Route 66 uncovering the stories, places, and stretches of road that made it legendary. From scenic driving videos and forgotten roadside stops to classic towns, landmarks, and real-world road trip experiences, this channel is about slowing down and experiencing Route 66 as it was meant to be traveled.



Some videos take you behind the wheel for immersive drives along the Mother Road. Others follow full Route 66 journeys, documenting the people, history, and everyday places that shaped America’s most famous highway. Whether it’s a well-known landmark or a quiet stretch most travelers pass by, every mile has a story.



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