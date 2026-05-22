Ken Lee and his Route 66 Adventures

In an era when many chase viral moments, Ken Lee is quietly building something more enduring — a heartfelt chronicle of America’s most iconic highway. The Oklahoma-based creator behind Ken’s Route 66 Adventures has become a familiar voice to Route 66 enthusiasts, blending road-weary authenticity with genuine curiosity about the people and places that still define the Mother Road.

Lee, who lives in the Edmond, Oklahoma City area, launched his dedicated YouTube channel in late January. What began as personal videos quickly evolved into a focused passion project.

“I had a bunch of videos on my personal YouTube channel,” he explained, “but once I started Ken’s Route 66 Adventures… I wanted to have a look at this.”

His connection to the route runs deep.

In 2023, Lee completed his first full traversal in segments: Oklahoma City to Santa Monica in July, followed by Oklahoma City to Chicago in September after a roughly one-month break. Each leg took about seven nights. Now, he’s preparing for a full Chicago-to-Santa Monica run at the end of July with a friend named Bob — a more leisurely two-week journey that will put him on the road during the height of the centennial celebration season.

The Pull of the Road

When asked about favorite stretches, Lee is quick to praise the obvious icons — Arizona’s Seligman and Oatman with its burros — but he lights up when talking about Missouri. “Missouri has really impressed me,” he said. “It’s a completely different feel… so green with all the rain compared to the desert.”

He appreciates the dramatic shifts the route offers: the flatlands of Illinois (familiar to many Midwesterners), the rolling Ozarks, the Texas Panhandle, New Mexico’s ghost towns like Glen Rio, and the sun-baked stretches of Arizona and California.

Yet for Lee, the landscape is only part of the story.

“That’s what makes Route 66 to me — the different people you meet,” he emphasized.

Whether it’s longtime business owners sharing oral histories, fellow travelers from Italy or New Zealand on month-long honeymoons, or everyday folks at motels and cafés, these encounters are the real fuel for his channel.

He recounts warm memories: chatting with Tim at the (now-gone) Totem Pole Trading Post in Missouri, meeting a couple from England during a late-night fire alarm evacuation at the Wagon Wheel Motel, and striking up conversations on the Chain of Rocks Bridge. “Every time I meet somebody, a little bit of them kind of comes with me.”

Documenting the Changing Road

Lee’s content strategy reflects a deep respect for the route’s evolution. He produces three videos per week: daily-style trip vlogs on Mondays, standalone features on Thursdays (such as a recent piece on Missouri’s Devil’s Elbow Bridge and Hooker’s Cut), and natural-sound driving videos on Saturdays that capture the road’s rhythm for 35 minutes to an hour at a time.

He’s also methodically archiving the entire route with a 360 camera, planning to have every mile (on current alignments) documented by the time he reaches Santa Monica. Already completed: full drives through Missouri, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas.

His observations capture the bittersweet reality of Route 66 today. Iconic spots disappear — like the Totem Pole Trading Post building — while new attractions emerge, such as the giants in Tulsa or Aaron’s Gearhead Curios in Galena, Kansas. “Don’t blink,” Lee jokes, “because before long, it’s gonna be considered classic.”

He’s optimistic about the road’s future. Business owners report increased traffic, tour groups are booking up, and the centennial is drawing international attention.

Lee notes that only about 54% of his viewership comes from the United States — a testament to the highway’s global allure as pure Americana.

A Shared Experience

Like many dedicated Route 66 travelers, Lee funds his adventures through vacation time and personal resources. No major sponsors yet — just the road, his camera, and the support of viewers. He encourages people to subscribe, watch, and share the journey. For those moved to contribute, he’s open to Venmo or other support and welcomes direct messages.

As the 100th anniversary of Route 66 approaches, creators like Ken Lee are doing vital work — not just logging miles, but preserving stories, capturing change, and reminding us why this road still matters. In a world increasingly mediated through screens, Lee’s simple philosophy stands out: get out, meet people, experience life beyond the feed.

“It’s so easy to just sit in front of a phone or computer and not get out and experience things,” he reflected. “Being out on the road, you get to experience so much more.”

Whether you’re planning your own trip, reminiscing about past drives, or simply dreaming of the highway from afar, Ken’s Route 66 Adventures offers a front-row seat to the living, breathing Mother Road.

Click here for Ken’s Route 66 Adventures YouTube Channel

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Articles, interviews and features are written, produced and edited by Jason Spiess. Follow him on LinkedIn or Substack.