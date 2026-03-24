As Route 66 marks its 100th anniversary, the historic “Mother Road” is once again at the center of American travel. New data from Kampgrounds of America (KOA) shows the centennial is helping fuel a resurgence in road trips driven by a desire for slower, more intentional exploration.

In a special preview of research soon-to-be released as part of KOA’s annual Camping and Outdoor Hospitality Report, 43% of campers say they plan to take a heritage or Americana-focused road trip, with growing interest in longer, multi-stop journeys that prioritize small towns, historic landmarks and roadside attractions.

“The Route 66 centennial is the perfect moment to finally take that iconic road trip you’ve been dreaming about,” said Diane Eichler, senior vice president of marketing at KOA. “This year, we’re seeing a real shift toward slower, more intentional road trips. People aren’t just driving Route 66, they’re stopping, exploring and spending time in the small towns along the way. Camping makes that kind of immersive travel easy.”

The heart of Route 66 isn’t in the major attractions—it’s in the local diners, quirky roadside spots and hidden gems that make every small town along the way unique. Camping along the highway creates the space to stop, explore and connect with the places and people that make each town special. The Route 66 Centennial Commission understands the important role that camping plays for travelers along the route.

Bill Thomas, Route 66 centennial commissioner and chair said, “The Route 66 Centennial is an invitation to rediscover the Mother Road. Camping along the route gives travelers a deeper connection to its landscapes, stories and small towns — and helps ensure Route 66 remains vibrant for the next 100 years.”

Camping is playing a growing role in how travelers plan their Route 66 trips. Among those participating in the centennial, 41% plan to camp and 32% plan to glamp, reflecting demand for flexible, experience-driven ways to explore the route, according to KOA research.

The Route 66 centennial is sparking a renewed interest in multi-day road trips, immersive journeys that call for more than just a place to sleep. Travelers want comfortable, accessible bases with friendly service, where they can rest between small town adventures and exploring hidden gems.

With nearly 30 KOA campgrounds from Illinois to California, strategically positioned within an hour of Route 66, campers can choose their own pace and rhythm, stopping when something catches their attention and moving on when they’re ready.

Whether traveling in an RV, pitching a tent or snuggling up in a cabin, KOA offers flexible accommodation options for every traveler.

Where to Stay Along Route 66: KOA Campgrounds Across Key Stops

Illinois: Chicago Northwest KOA Holiday, Kankakee South KOA Holiday, Springfield KOA Journey and St. Louis N.E/I-270/Granite City KOA Journey

Missouri: Springfield/Route 66 KOA Holiday, St. Louis West/Historic Route 66 KOA Holiday, Lebanon/Bennett Spring KOA Holiday and Joplin KOA Journey

Oklahoma: Tulsa NE/Will Rogers Downs KOA Journey, Oklahoma City East KOA Holiday, El Reno West KOA Journey and Elk City/Clinton KOA Journey

Texas: Amarillo KOA Journey

New Mexico: Tucumcari/Route 66 KOA Journey, Las Vegas, NM KOA Journey, Santa Fe KOA Holiday, Albuquerque KOA Journey, Albuquerque North/Bernalillo KOA Journey and Grants KOA Journey

Arizona: Holbrook/Petrified Forest KOA Journey, Flagstaff KOA Holiday, Williams/Exit 167/Circle Pines KOA Holiday, Grand Canyon South Rim KOA Journey, Seligman/Route 66 KOA Journey and Kingman KOA Journey

California: Needles KOA Journey, Barstow/Calico KOA Holiday and Banning Stagecoach KOA Journey

KOA will release its 2026 Camping and Outdoor Hospitality Report on April 13. The report presents an in-depth analysis of the state of the outdoor hospitality industry and highlights trends in leisure travel and camping.

Full findings will be available on KOA.com.

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