On April 4, 2026, the small southeast Kansas town of Galena transformed into a real-life slice of Radiator Springs. More than 3,000 fans from across the U.S. and as far away as Spain, Italy, and Germany descended on Luigi’s Pit Stop for “Cars at 20,” a lively celebration marking the 20th anniversary of Pixar’s beloved 2006 animated hit.

Organized by the Kansas Historic Route 66 Association, the free outdoor event featured a retro car show packed with both gleaming vintage classics and modern rides, live music, food trucks, photo opportunities, and plenty of family-friendly nostalgia.

But the biggest draws were the special guests who brought the movie’s spirit to life on the very stretch of highway that inspired it.

Photos courtesy of Kansas Historic Route 66 Association

Michael Wallis, best-selling author of Route 66: The Mother Road and the voice of The Sheriff in the Cars franchise, mingled with fans throughout the day. In character, he playfully “deputized” visitors with Radiator Springs badges and certificates, delivering his signature lines with a grin.

“I’ll say something to them like, ‘Are you a tractor tipper? If you are, you’re in a heap of trouble. Not in my town, you know,’” Wallis shared. “And it jars them. And they get excited.”

Joining him was Dean “Crazy Legs” Walker, the local legend whose unusual ability to turn his legs (and feet) backward helped inspire the lovable, backwards-driving tow truck Tow Mater. Walker, humble as ever, reflected on the day’s turnout.

“Great, I really liked it,” he said. “I didn’t get nothing out of it, but I liked it. But a lot of people liked it. Kids go nuts over it. That’s the main thing.”

The connection between Pixar’s Cars and this quiet corner of Route 66 runs deep. When the filmmakers were researching the movie, they traveled the historic highway and drew heavily from Galena and the surrounding area.

The town’s old Kan-O-Tex service station — now lovingly restored as Cars on the Route — and a rusty abandoned tow truck became direct inspirations for the fictional town of Radiator Springs. Mater’s personality blended Walker’s quirky charm with that forgotten truck’s rusty charm.

Renee Charles of the Kansas Historic Route 66 Association captured the event’s simple joy:

“They just love the cars. They just love seeing the old cars. So just getting people out here and showing them what we have on this section of Route 66.”

That 13-mile ribbon of original Route 66 through Kansas has become a highlight for travelers, especially as the entire Mother Road celebrates its centennial in 2026. Galena, Riverton, and Baxter Springs are hosting events all year long, from car shows and festivals to community gatherings that highlight the highway’s enduring cultural pull.

For one sunny Saturday in April, though, Galena wasn’t just a pit stop — it was Radiator Springs. Families posed with replica characters, kids clutched autographs, and car enthusiasts swapped stories under the Kansas sky.

Twenty years after Lightning McQueen first learned that life is about the journey, not the finish line, the message still resonates along the road that started it all.

As Route 66 turns 100 and Cars marks two decades, events like this prove the magic of both the movie and the Mother Road is far from finished.

Follow Route 66 Americana Archive on LinkedIn or YouTube