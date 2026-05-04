The latest adventure from the Ramblers kicks off with a perfect mix of quirky roadside charm, iconic stops, and big nature plans. After wrapping up the bustling Albuquerque Balloon Festival, the couple trades crowds for calm and sets out on a Route 66 journey full of unexpected stays, cold beers, and bucket-list moments.

Waking Up in a Working Junkyard in Grants, New Mexico

The highlight of the early leg is an unforgettable overnight at Junkyard on 66 Brewery, a Harvest Host location in Grants, New Mexico. Far from a typical campground, this is a genuine working junkyard packed with rusting classics, car parts, and character. Despite initial nerves about noise, the couple enjoyed one of their best sleeps in days, thanks to minimal road noise and a peaceful desert setting with occasional train sounds in the background.

The brewery itself steals the show. Owner Henry, a retired Air Force veteran, has built an impressive operation over 11 years. The Ramblers rave about the creative, thematic beers — including the Piston Colada, a double Heffeweizen, and others with names tied to local history like uranium mining. Many are highly drinkable (“crushable”) with bold flavors you can smell before the first sip. The spot also serves barbecue, features a fun museum-like room with vintage cars (Corvettes, Mustangs, and more), a pool table, and strong community vibes.

Pet-friendly and welcoming, it’s the kind of small business the Ramblers love supporting.

They emphasize how Harvest Host lets travelers stay in unique places simply by patronizing the business — often leading to more spending on great food and drinks than at traditional campgrounds, but in a much more memorable way. The wide-open lot can accommodate 16–18 RVs, but it felt spacious with only a few guests.

Pro Tip for Fellow RVers: The Ramblers are longtime Harvest Host members (since 2019) and offer a 20% discount with code RAMBLING20 (or via their QR code). They call Junkyard on 66 one of their all-time favorite stops.

Before leaving Grants, they proudly added their first New Mexico sticker to their RV map — marking their first visit to the state for both of them and promising a return.

Standing on a Corner in Winslow, Arizona

Next stop: the legendary corner in Winslow, Arizona, immortalized by the Eagles’ “Take It Easy.” The Ramblers fully embraced the tourist experience — photos with the Glenn Frey statue, shopping, and a meal at the Flatbed Cafe. The area plays Eagles songs nonstop, creating a fun, immersive atmosphere that perfectly captures Route 66 nostalgia.

They found it exactly as advertised: a charming, clever tourism boost for the town that delivers exactly what fans hope for.

Williams, Arizona: Brews, Pizza, and Train Time

The day wrapped up in Williams, Arizona, at the Grand Canyon Railway RV Park. Right across the street sits Grand Canyon Brewery and Distillery, where they enjoyed strong beers (including a standout Prickly Pear Wheat), stretchy cheese curds, and solid pizza. The convenient location made it an easy, relaxing evening before the main event.

Tomorrow brings the big highlight: boarding the historic Grand Canyon Railway for a scenic ride to one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World.

After junkyard camping, classic rock corners, and brewery hops, the Ramblers are geared up for epic canyon views.

A Classic Route 66 Ramble

This video documenting Route 66 perfectly blends quirky Americana, great local businesses, veteran-owned spots, and must-see landmarks. The Ramblers continue their 30-day journey (about two-thirds complete at this point) with more Arizona highlights like Horseshoe Bend still ahead, plus plans for the Pacific Northwest.

If you love authentic RV travel, roadside oddities, craft beer, and spontaneous detours, the couple’s latest episode delivers a fun rambling adventure on Route 66.

The couple’s easygoing style and enthusiasm make it clear why they’re always ready to get “rambling around.”

Hi Ramblers! We are Ron & Jodi. You may have seen us brewery hopping & Rv'ing in the Pacific Northwest, sunset chasing in Hawaii or cruising to Alaska and the Caribbean but we're always just ramblin' around. We believe in the beauty of spontaneous day trips and have a passion for planning the vacation of a lifetime. We hope our travel vlogs and reviews help you with planning your next adventure. Join us as we take you from extended RV Vacations outside the PNW to our own backyard exploring the Cascade Mountain Range, the high desert, Washington and Oregon's scenic coastline and our beautiful national parks. When we take a break from the RV lifestyle we travel to beautiful destinations and hop aboard luxurious cruise ships destined for Alaska and the Caribbean. We will take you on our vacations for an immersive travel experience. There are many videos to watch and help you decide how to spend your time in the PNW and beyond!

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