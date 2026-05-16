The Windy City lived up to its name on Friday at Route 66 Raceway, where gusting winds and unseasonably cool May temperatures turned the opening day of the Route 66 Nationals into a challenging test of preparation and adaptability for NHRA teams.

With temperatures in the low 70s and a track lacking its usual buildup of rubber—much like Pomona, where the facility sees limited use outside this signature event—tuners faced a tricky balance: a potentially fast surface that wasn’t eager to cooperate. Still, the promise of strong conditions kept the paddock energized as teams chased elapsed times and qualifying positions ahead of Sunday eliminations.

A Champion’s Confidence: Jordan Vandergriff

Fresh off his first NHRA Funny Car victory earlier in the season at South Georgia, Jordan Vandergriff arrived in Chicago carrying the confidence of a defending winner. Stepping into the iconic John Force Racing Cornwell Quality Tools Funny Car alongside new crew chief Chris Cunningham, the driver described the shift in mindset.

“Yeah, no, definitely a new experience for me,” Vandergriff said. “I’ve never come into a race as a defending race winner... this week off has been great. I’ve just been reflecting on my entire career... now we’re moving forward.”

Vandergriff emphasized that the long-awaited breakthrough win removed any lingering questions, though he insists he never doubted it would come. With expectations high for the historic JFR program that delivered back-to-back world titles, the early-season success sent a clear message.

“We knew we had something coming in from testing... we were one of the quickest in testing,” he noted. “The message has been sent and I think I belong in this class.”

The team has gelled quickly, adopting longstanding JFR traditions like the victory beer bath and celebratory banging on the car while building their own chemistry through frequent dinners and open communication. Vandergriff’s focus for Friday was clear: take advantage of the cool conditions and chase big numbers, potentially dipping into the mid- to low-80s with an eye on the growing list of 340-mph runs this season. “I want to be Mr. 340 as well,” he said with a grin.

Beckman’s Calculated Push

For veteran Jack Beckman, returning to the Peak Performance Chevy Funny Car at the sponsor’s home race carries special meaning. After winning here last year, Beckman and his team have faced a frustrating 2025 campaign marked by strong potential undermined by untimely execution.

“We’ve just been in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Beckman explained, rejecting easy excuses. The team has made fuel system changes to gain speed but encountered piston and cylinder issues, forcing a slight step back to improve consistency in the back half of the track.

Beckman stressed the importance of unloading strong in Q1 to build momentum, especially on a weekend where Friday night’s session often dictates the ladder on this historically quick facility. While acknowledging the “mouthwatering” cold track temperatures, he tempered excitement by highlighting the critical role of available grip and limited rubber.

Beyond performance, Beckman highlighted the motivational presence of Peak employees at the home race. “When you see 100 Peak employees out here supporting us... it reminds us that what we do matters to other people too.”

The broader John Force Racing camp has navigated significant offseason changes, with drivers and crew reshuffled across the three cars. Beckman noted the cars remain as similar as possible, with data sharing between the adjoining Peak and Cornwell pits, while each crew chief retains final decision-making authority.

Friday Qualifying Highlights

Pro Stock Motorcycle: Angie Smith held the No. 1 spot with a 6.73, navigating challenging winds that produced several close calls with the wall. Ryan Aaylor’s strong Q2 run lifted him to fourth, while teammates and competitors rounded out a competitive field. Braden Davis will have work to do after an off day.

Pro Stock: Erica Enders topped the order, though she attributed the gap partly to slower KB cars this weekend. Jake Coughlin Jr. and Greg Stanfield followed closely, with reigning champion Dallas Glenn in the top 10.

Funny Car: Jack Beckman drove his Peak Chevy to the provisional No. 1 with a 3.91, holding off Ron Capps in second. Bruce Payton posted a solid 3.92 for third. Jordan Vandergriff ran a strong 3.94 that would have placed him higher, but a post-tech disqualification dropped him to 15th. Austin Brock showed signs of life for the Tasca Racing organization in a rebuilding year.

Top Fuel: Veteran Alan Johnson/Douglas Racing claimed the top spot with a 3.72, followed by strong runs from Maddie Gordon and Billy Torrance. Justin Ashley’s Q1 supercharger explosion turned heads (and ears) near the start line, while Tony Schumacher appeared in fresh Aloha Beauty Lounge colors.

As the sun set on a blustery Friday, the stage was set for a compelling weekend at one of drag racing’s fastest venues. With Vandergriff hungry to go back-to-back, Beckman determined to deliver for his sponsors, and the entire field chasing records on a track known for speed, Saturday’s sessions and Sunday eliminations promise fireworks.

The Route 66 Nationals once again proves why fans love this sport: raw power, unpredictable conditions, tight-knit teams, and drivers who live for those four-second bursts of adrenaline. The Windy City has delivered its usual drama—now it’s time to see who can harness it best.

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