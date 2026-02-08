After being closed throughout last month, the Joplin History and Mineral Museum reopened on Tuesday and held a grand reopening celebration.

The event included a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the museum, which had been closed for renovations, a new paint job, and the addition of several new features.

One new exhibit highlights this year’s Route 66 Centennial celebration, featuring a display depicting the full stretch of the historic highway from Chicago to Santa Monica, California. The museum also added a private collection of pedal cars dating from 1920 to 1941, along with a new audiovisual room.

“I have actually been able to enjoy this part of the exhibit for about a week, and I will tell you that at the beginning of this week, we were really kind of dicey about whether we were going to make it for the grand opening. My staff — Joplin Parks and Recreation maintenance — they’ve just been wonderful. They worked at a breakneck speed and did everything beyond my expectations,” said Chris Wiseman, museum curator.

The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Admission is $6 for adults and $5 for seniors and military members. Children 12 and under are admitted free.