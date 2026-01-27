There are anniversaries, and then there are moments when history circles back to its starting point and asks to be celebrated properly. In the spring of 2026, that moment belongs to Springfield, Missouri.

One hundred years after a simple telegram helped give America its most famous highway a name, the city will host the National Route 66 Centennial Kickoff Celebration, transforming four days into a living tribute to motion, memory, and the road that taught a nation how to travel.

From April 30 through May 3, Springfield becomes more than a host city. It becomes the birthplace again.

Route 66 was never just pavement. It was promise. It carried families west, carried soldiers home, carried musicians, mechanics, and dreamers toward something better. And now, as the centennial begins, the celebration opens not in Hollywood or Chicago, but in the place where the name itself was first sent into existence.

The kickoff is anchored by a concert that reads like a love letter to Americana. On Thursday, April 30, from 5 to 11 p.m., Great Southern Bank Arena will fill with music and memory as actor and Missouri State alumnus John Goodman takes the stage as host alongside Springfield City Councilmember Callie Carroll. Goodman’s presence is symbolic in its own way. He represents the bridge between Hollywood storytelling and Midwest authenticity, between the glamour of cinema and the grit of the road.

The lineup reflects Route 66’s musical soul. Little Big Town brings harmonies shaped by heartland storytelling. Chris Janson and Gretchen Wilson add the kind of raw, lived-in country sound that feels built for long highways and neon diners. Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts adds the anthemic quality that made modern country stadium-sized. The Ozark Mountain Daredevils ground the night in local heritage, while Branson’s The Haygoods bring generational performance energy. It is a concert designed not just to entertain, but to remind.

Earlier that same morning, the national spotlight turns directly to Springfield. NBC’s TODAY Show “3rd Hour” will broadcast live at 8 a.m., sending images of Route 66’s birthplace across the country. For a road that once symbolized escape and movement, this is a moment of recognition. The road that carried America outward is now calling America back to where it began.

Later that afternoon, the Birthplace Plaza dedication at 4 p.m. grounds the celebration in history. It honors the exact moment when a telegram sent from Springfield on April 29, 1926, proposed the name “Route 66” to federal officials. In a world obsessed with reinvention, this moment is about origin. About remembering that legends start with ordinary people making practical decisions that turn into cultural landmarks.

Friday shifts from remembrance to spectacle. The Route 66 Queen’s Gate Sculpture Dedication, the Celebrate America on Route 66 Parade, and the Red, White & Bridge Bash transform infrastructure into art and celebration. The Jefferson Avenue Footbridge becomes more than steel and concrete. It becomes a stage. When its lights come on between 7:30 and 8:30 p.m., they symbolize more than illumination. They signal that Route 66 still glows in the American imagination.

The weekend deepens the experience. ArtsFest, documentary screenings, street celebrations, and community gatherings turn Springfield into a walkable museum of motion. The National Telegraph Ball at the Historic Shrine Mosque closes the event with period-inspired flair, dining, live entertainment, and a fundraiser that looks forward as much as it looks back. Preservation is not nostalgia. It is responsibility.

Bill Thomas, president and CEO of The Road Ahead Partnership and a member of the U.S. Route 66 Centennial Commission, captured it best: the centennial is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to showcase the power and enduring legacy of Route 66. Not as a relic, but as a living thread connecting Illinois to California, past to future, and small towns to national identity.

Springfield’s role is not ceremonial. It is foundational. This is where the road got its name. This is where the story began. And now, a century later, it becomes where the next chapter launches.

Route 66 taught America how to move.

The centennial is teaching America how to remember.

And for four days in the spring of 2026, Springfield will not just celebrate a highway. It will celebrate what happens when roads become stories, and stories become the backbone of a nation.