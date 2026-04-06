Pull off historic Route 66 in San Bernardino, California, and you’ll find something unexpected tucked between the mountains and the freeway: a ballpark where the spirit of the open road collides with America’s favorite pastime. San Manuel Stadium isn’t just home to the Inland Empire 66ers—it is a living, breathing tribute to the highway that defined 20th-century adventure.

In 2026, the connection is louder than ever. The entire baseball season has been branded the Ultimate Route 66 Ballpark Destination, turning every home game into a rolling celebration of the Mother Road’s centennial.

The story starts in 2003. The franchise—already a fixture in the Inland Empire since 1987—had gone through names like the Spirit and the Stampede. A fan contest produced the winning idea: Inland Empire 66ers.

Why? Because the legendary U.S. Route 66 literally runs through San Bernardino, just blocks from the stadium. The team adopted a classic highway-shield logo that looked like it belonged on a ’50s road sign, complete with bold “66” numerals. It was an instant hit.

By 2014 the branding leveled up. The 66ers ditched the plain shield for a full “muscle-car and mechanic” vibe—powder-blue and orange colors straight out of a hot-rod garage, a wrench-swinging mechanic mascot swinging for the fences, hood ornaments, and engine-block graphics. The new logos kept the Route 66 soul but made it feel alive, greasy, and fun—the kind of Americana you’d expect from a roadside diner or a vintage-car cruise.

San Manuel Stadium itself opened in 1996 (originally called “The Ranch”) and was renamed in 2012 after a partnership with the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. With about 5,000 fixed seats plus lawn seating, mountain views, and that classic minor-league intimacy, it’s the perfect size for families, road-trippers, and anyone chasing nostalgia.

The park sits so close to the historic Route 66 alignment that it’s officially listed as one of the highway’s modern landmarks.

Fast-forward to 2026.

The Route 66 Centennial has turned the 66ers’ entire season (April 7 through August 30) into one long, themed party. Every home game features special promotions, giveaways, and activities tied to the Mother Road. Think classic-car displays, Route 66 trivia contests, throwback uniforms, and plenty of “get your kicks” energy.

It’s all part of an official partnership with the Route 66 Road Ahead Partnership, making San Manuel Stadium one of the biggest ongoing Centennial hubs in California.

And the calendar has one absolute highlight: June 27, 2026. That’s when The Great Race—a legendary vintage-car rally—rolls into San Bernardino as part of its Route 66-themed centennial route. The racers will cross the finish line for that leg right at San Manuel Stadium, greeted by special festivities before the 66ers take the field. Imagine 120 gleaming antique automobiles parked outside while fireworks explode overhead and the crowd belts out “Take Me Out to the Ball Game.” Pure highway magic.

For Seattle Mariners fans (the 66ers are their Single-A affiliate in 2026), it’s a chance to catch future big-leaguers in an atmosphere that feels worlds away from a sterile MLB stadium. For Route 66 road-trippers, it’s the perfect pit stop: affordable tickets, $1 hot-dog nights, post-game fireworks on Saturdays, and that unmistakable small-town baseball vibe. And when the game ends, you’re minutes from other Mother Road icons—like the original McDonald’s museum just down the street.

In an era when so much of Route 66’s history lives in museums and faded neon, the Inland Empire 66ers prove the highway is still very much alive. It’s in the crack of the bat, the roar of the crowd, and the muscle-car colors flying from the outfield wall. Whether you’re a die-hard baseball fan, a road-trip junkie, or just someone who loves a good story, San Manuel Stadium in 2026 is where the Mother Road meets the diamond—and everyone wins.

Tickets are on sale now at the team’s site. If you’re planning a Centennial drive this year, make sure San Bernardino is on your route. After all, as the 66ers love to remind us: sometimes the best way to get your kicks on Route 66 is to grab a seat behind home plate and let the game take you there.

Game on—and happy 100th birthday, Mother Road.

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