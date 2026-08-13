Route 66 doesn’t celebrate its centennial in one place. It celebrates it in pieces — a fairground in Illinois, a gallery in Missouri, a stretch of Panhandle blacktop in Texas — and this fall, all three happen inside a couple months.

Pontiac, Illinois — the machines. The Central States Threshermen's Reunion hits its 78th year September 3-7, and this time Caterpillar's the headliner. That's not a small detail. Started in 1949, it's the second-oldest steam show in the country, and it's leaning into the crawler-tractor lineage that quite literally graded the original Route 66 alignment — the tracked machines that cut and packed roadbed before a single mile of concrete went down.

The show also spotlights orphan and lesser-known tractor brands this year, the kind of names that don't get museum wings anywhere else. Expect a downtown Pontiac parade, saw mill threshing, plowing and baling demonstrations, an ITPA-sanctioned tractor pull, a working 1910-era blacksmith shop, and the Alvin H. Immke Jr. Farm Museum running the full five days.

There's a general store on-site and home-cooked meals if you're staying through lunch. Gate admission is $10 a day; a $20 pass covers all five; 13 and under get in free. Threshermen's Park, 14975 E. 2200 North Road, about four miles north of town on Route 23.

Carthage, Missouri — the images. artCentral's "Preserving the Spirit" takes the same hundred years and turns it into a lens instead of an engine. It's a juried photography exhibition, open call, running September 25 through October 30, with an opening reception the evening of the 25th from 6 to 8 p.m.

Entry deadline is September 5, $35 to submit.

The gallery itself sits at 1110 E 13th Street — on the historic alignment, a few blocks from where Route 66 and the old Jefferson Highway used to cross — and the call is broad on purpose: neon motels, vintage gas stations, wide desert landscapes, small-town main streets, whatever a photographer thinks the Mother Road actually looks like now, a century in.

artCentral has been doing this kind of work since 1985, so the show carries some institutional weight behind the theme.

Texola to Glenrio, Texas — the cars. The Old Route 66 Association of Texas runs its 5th annual Motor Tour October 1-3, and the shape of the weekend is worth knowing before you plan around it. Thursday night is a free, public pre-party — "Under the Neon" — at the Tower Station in Shamrock, with live music from The Road Crew out of Nashville, food trucks, a silent auction, no ticket required.

The actual driving tour starts the next morning: Texola to Amarillo on Friday, Amarillo to Glenrio on Saturday.

That part's ticketed — $66 for adults, $33 for kids — and includes three meals across the two days. It's grown into something genuinely international. Organizers say the last few years have drawn travelers from all eight Route 66 states, plus visitors from the UK and Germany, and this year a group of 35 Australians is booked in. Host hotels are lined up in Shamrock, Amarillo, and Vega for anyone doing the whole route.

Three states, three completely different ways of marking the same hundred years — iron, film, and horsepower, all inside four weeks. These are more than events and gatherings. They’re testaments to the diversity of interests, stories, and energy running the length of the Mother Road.

The central theme in all three is the same: Route 66 was never meant to be enjoyed just one way.

Jason Spiess is the host of the Pier to Pier Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road.

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