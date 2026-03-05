As travelers continue to chase the romance of America’s most iconic highway, Yavapai County stands as a proud steward of one of its most authentic stretches. On March 11, District 1 Supervisor and Vice-Chairman Brooks Compton will join the Route 66 Americana Archive for an in-depth interview exploring the county’s vital role in preserving, maintaining, and celebrating Historic Route 66.

Compton, who took office in January 2025 after a decisive election victory, brings a deeply personal connection to Yavapai County. A lifelong engineer with multiple automotive patents, small-business owner, and single father, he spent childhood summers in Prescott with his grandparents—building memories that later drew him and his son back to the area full-time.

Passionate about smart growth, water stewardship, and protecting the county’s rural character, Compton now helps guide policy for the entire county from his seat on the Board of Supervisors.

Yavapai County’s ties to Route 66 run deep and tangible. The legendary “Mother Road” slices through the county’s northern reaches, passing through the living time-capsule communities of Seligman and Ash Fork.

Seligman—home to the legendary Delgadillo’s Snow Cap Drive-In and the late Angel Delgadillo, widely hailed as the “Guardian Angel of Route 66”—sparked the nationwide movement to revive the historic highway in the late 1980s.

That grassroots effort led Arizona to designate long stretches as Historic Route 66, keeping the spirit of the original alignment alive even after the interstate bypassed the old road.

Delgadillo’s Snow Cap Drive-In

Today, Yavapai County directly maintains key segments of the original alignment, including the scenic Crookton Road section (the former easternmost 16.8 miles of State Route 66), now under county jurisdiction since 1990. These roads serve as both working corridors for locals and bucket-list drives for thousands of international visitors each year.

The county also participates in the multi-county Route 66 Brownfield Assessment Program—a $1.5 million EPA-funded initiative through the Northern Arizona Council of Governments (NACOG)—that targets environmental assessments and cleanup of underutilized properties along the corridor to spur economic revitalization while honoring the highway’s historic fabric.

In the upcoming interview, Commissioner Compton and host Jason Spiess will discuss, amongst other topics:

The Board of Supervisors’ role in road maintenance, tourism promotion, and balanced development along the Route 66 corridor

How the county balances preservation of iconic roadside heritage with modern infrastructure needs

Ongoing and future initiatives to support the communities that still live and breathe the Mother Road every day

His personal perspective on why protecting these historic assets matters for Yavapai County’s future

Plus a few personal Mother Road Memories from Commissioner Brooks

The conversation comes at a perfect time: 2026 marks continued momentum in Route 66’s centennial celebrations, with renewed national and international interest in the highway’s stories, diners, motels, and neon-lit nostalgia.

Whether you’re a Route 66 die-hard planning your next pilgrimage, a local proud of Arizona’s contribution to American road culture, or simply curious about how one county keeps the Mother Road alive, don’t miss this exclusive preview.

Mark your calendar: The full interview with Yavapai County Supervisor Brooks Compton drops March 11.

The Mother Road is calling—and Yavapai County is answering.

This story is part of the Route 66 Americana Archive, dedicated to preserving the living history, communities, and culture of America’s Main Street as it approaches its Centennial.

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