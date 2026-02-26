Get ready for a vibrant burst of color and creativity along one of America’s most iconic highways. The Sunny Dayz Mural Festival—Oklahoma’s trailblazing celebration of public art—is heading to Claremore, OK, in 2026, and it’s poised to become a must-see stop for Route 66 travelers.

Scheduled for Saturday, May 30, 2026, the sixth annual festival will take over the Lilac District in Claremore, right on historic Route 66. This free, family-friendly event promises a full day of live mural painting, music performances, local vendors, food trucks, kids’ activities, and community connections—all centered on empowering underrepresented artists, with a special emphasis on women and gender minorities.

Founded in 2021 by Virginia Sitzes through the Oklahoma Mural Syndicate (a nonprofit dedicated to statewide public art), Sunny Dayz has quickly grown into a transformative force. The traveling festival rotates across Oklahoma communities each year, delivering accessible, inclusive art while providing equitable opportunities, fair pay, and dedicated spaces for emerging (”newbie”) artists of any age. It also includes a teen mentorship program to inspire the next generation of Oklahoma creators.

Past events have delivered impressive impact: over 35,000 attendees, more than $420,000 paid directly to historically underrepresented artists, 209 muralists hired, and 150 new murals added to the state’s landscape. Partnerships with dozens of local businesses and institutions amplify educational programming and community building.

In Claremore—a charming stop along Route 66 known for its historic charm, the Will Rogers connection, and scenic stretches—the 2026 festival is expected to draw crowds eager to experience fresh murals blooming in real time. Applications are already open for professional muralists, vendors, and food trucks, signaling an exciting buildup to the day.

To dive deeper into what makes this year’s event special and how it’s shaping up as a pull-off destination for Route 66 enthusiasts, Route 66 Americana Archive has an exclusive interview lined up with Kristen Milburn, Director of Sunny Dayz Mural Festival.

The conversation is set for Wednesday, March 4, 2026, with the full episode releasing on the Route 66 Americana Archive Substack page and YouTube channel within 48 hours afterward.

Stay tuned for insights straight from the director on the festival’s vision, its role in celebrating underrepresented voices through public art, and why Claremore along Route 66 is the perfect backdrop for this colorful gathering.

Whether you’re a mural lover, a Route 66 road-tripper, or simply someone who appreciates community-driven creativity, mark your calendars—Sunny Dayz 2026 promises to brighten the Mother Road like never before.

For more details, visit sunnydayzmuralfest.com or follow @sunnydayzmuralfest on social media. Applications and sponsor opportunities are live now!

This story is part of the Route 66 Americana Archive, dedicated to preserving the living history, communities, and culture of America’s Main Street as it approaches its Centennial.

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