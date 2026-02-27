The Route 66 Americana Archive is proud to announce a special interview with Tim Gatz, Executive Director of the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT), the state’s Secretary of Transportation (pending Oklahoma Senate approval).

With more than 35 years at ODOT—beginning as a drafting technician in 1990 and rising through project management, program delivery, and deputy director roles—Director Gatz brings unmatched institutional knowledge to the conversation.

He was reappointed as Oklahoma Secretary of Transportation and previously served as Executive Director of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority, and he currently represents the state within the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO).

As Oklahoma gears up for the Route 66 Centennial in 2026, this interview will explore:

The current state of Oklahoma’s highways and bridges along Route 66

Preservation efforts along the historic Mother Road through the Sooner State

Major infrastructure priorities and funding updates

How transportation investments support tourism, economic growth, and everyday Oklahomans

The future of Route 66 as both living history and modern corridor

The full interview will drop within 48 hours and be available via the Route 66 Americana Archive Substack; YouTube – Route 66 Americana Archive channel and the weekly radio podcast update – airing across 22 radio stations on This Week In Energy. Plus video shorts and commentary posts on social media.

Mark your calendars and stay tuned for the exact release date.

This is more than just another transportation interview — it’s a rare chance to hear directly from the leader responsible for keeping Oklahoma’s roads safe, strong, and connected to the very spirit that made Route 66 an American icon.

This story is part of the Route 66 Americana Archive, dedicated to preserving the living history, communities, and culture of America’s Main Street as it approaches its Centennial.

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