Jim Hinckley, widely regarded as America’s storyteller and a leading authority on Route 66 and American roadside history, is scheduled for an exclusive interview on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

The conversation will explore his lifelong passion for the open road, the enduring legacy of the Mother Road, and the untold stories that make America’s highways so captivating.

Scheduled to air across multiple platforms, the interview will first appear on the Route 66 Americana Archive Substack and YouTube channel within 48 hours of recording. It will also be integrated into the weekly radio podcast, reaching listeners on 22 stations nationwide—bringing Hinckley’s insights directly to enthusiasts of classic Americana, road trips, and historic travel.

Hinckley has authored more than 23 books, including standout titles like The Route 66 Encyclopedia, Ghost Towns of Route 66, Travel Route 66: A Guide to the History, Sights, and Destinations Along the Main Street of America, and recent works such as Route 66: 100 Years, which celebrates the highway’s centennial milestone.

His writing often blends history, humor, and adventure, highlighting unsung heroes of the auto industry, neon-lit diners, ghost towns, and the spirit of discovery that defines the American road trip.

A former associate editor at Cars & Parts magazine—where he penned the monthly column The Independent Thinker profiling innovators like the blind inventor of cruise control, Ralph Teetor—Hinckley launched Jim Hinckley’s America to inspire exploration of the nation’s backroads and two-lane highways.

His platform includes the weekly podcast Coffee With Jim (an official Route 66 centennial program), available on Podbean and other services, where he hosts virtual “diner” conversations about road trips, community development, and adventures.

He also maintains an active blog, YouTube series, and social media presence, consults for tour companies and communities, and has developed narrated self-guided tours, such as one for Kingman Main Street in Arizona, his adopted hometown.

Hinckley’s expertise has taken him far beyond the U.S., including presentations at the European Route 66 Festival, and he’s shared stories with notable figures like Jay Leno. Through it all, his mission remains clear: “Sharing America’s story. Telling people where to go. It’s what we do!”

Listeners can expect a lively discussion on topics like the evolution of Route 66 over its first century, hidden gems for modern road trippers, the role of communities along the route, and what the next 100 years might hold for this iconic American artery.

As mentioned earlier, Jim Hinckley is scheduled for interview on March 4 and will be released within 48-hours on the Route 66 Americana Archive Substack page, YouTube, and the affiliated radio podcast network.

Whether you’re planning your next drive or simply love the lore of the open road, this interview promises to fuel your wanderlust with Hinckley’s signature blend of knowledge, storytelling, and enthusiasm.

This story is part of the Route 66 Americana Archive, dedicated to preserving the living history, communities, and culture of America’s Main Street as it approaches its Centennial.

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