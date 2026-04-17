Before he found his passion for historic preservation, Todd Matuszewicz worked as a craftsman at Morry’s Neon Signs in Denver.

In a windy morning broadcast from Kingman, Arizona, Jim Hinckley welcomed neon enthusiast Todd Matuszewicz for a lively conversation that blended cosmic wonder, hands-on craftsmanship, historic preservation, and the pure magic of glowing tubes. What started as a chat about neon quickly became a passionate exploration of why these signs matter—not just as roadside relics, but as illuminated connections to our “stardust” origins and vibrant comm unity revitalization.

Matuszewicz, who bends glass at Denver’s historic Morry’s Neon and leads Save the Signs, opened with a poetic explanation that sets the tone for his infectious enthusiasm.

“Neon is the fifth most abundant element in the universe,” he explained. “It does not exist on the Earth. It comes from the cosmos into the atmosphere... When we see a neon sign or hold a neon tube, we see our cosmic selves illuminated.”

Drawing on Hubble images of nebulae and references to Carl Sagan and Neil deGrasse Tyson, he argued that neon uniquely lights up our deep, universal connection—something no other medium replicates.

A Twisty Road to Neon Passion

Matuszewicz’s own path to neon was anything but linear. In the mid-1980s, inspired by his wife’s story from a women’s retreat, he enrolled in a vocational neon school in Minneapolis. After struggling initially (”After six weeks... I couldn’t do anything”), he landed in a union shop where he bent massive glass for projects like the Mall of America signs.

He later worked at Morry’s Neon (learning from a craftsman who started bending glass in 1946), taught elementary school for 15 years, earned a chemistry degree (handy for understanding noble gases), and—on his 60th birthday—began a master’s in historic preservation at the University of Colorado Denver.

That “encore career” has turned him into Colorado’s leading neon preservation voice. He now restores signs, nominates them for historic registers (including the first where the neon itself, not the building, is the protected historic object—a 52-by-52-foot breakthrough), and tours groups through Morry’s shop, letting visitors try bending glass to appreciate the craft’s difficulty.

Neon as Economic and Cultural Revitalization

The interview highlighted how neon is no mere nostalgia—it’s a tool for breathing life into historic districts. Matuszewicz praised communities like Tulsa, Oklahoma, for aggressive preservation, sign codes, and investment that have made it a neon showcase along Route 66. Pocatello, Idaho, and emerging efforts in Tucson and Nashville also earned shout-outs. He noted that cities are even creating “neon districts” requiring new businesses to incorporate neon signage.

In Kingman, a parallel milestone was announced: On May 2, 2026 (during the Fun Run), the long-dormant Hotel Beale rooftop scaffold sign—”Hotel Beale, Air-Cooled”—will relight after decades of darkness. Installed in the 1930s (tying into early aviation history with Charles Lindbergh and Amelia Earhart connections), the sign’s revival marks a major step even as the hotel itself awaits full restoration.

Hinckley and Matuszewicz discussed neon’s early ties to aviation. Charles Lindbergh reportedly cited neon (along with radio and pilot endurance) as a game-changer for air travel. Giant rooftop signs once served as beacons, and massive examples like Richfield Oil’s towering installations guided pilots and motorists alike.

The Craft, the Community, and the Future

Neon isn’t dying—it’s evolving. Matuszewicz belongs to the Neon Makers Guild, an online community bridging veterans over 60 and innovators under 40 (with a noted “missing” generation in between). Younger makers experiment with 3D forms, smartphone interactivity, and plasma techniques, pushing neon beyond classic Route 66/Vegas imagery while blending old craftsmanship with modern delivery.

The craft remains demanding and human: Equipment in today’s shops would feel familiar to a 1920s bender. Matuszewicz emphasized that real neon’s value comes from the skilled hands shaping glass—far more than LED imitations. He lamented the 1960s “scrap the signs” era but sees awareness of those losses as fuel for today’s revival. Signs often have layered histories (repurposed multiple times), adding depth and “spontaneous fantasy” for viewers—triggering personal memories or invented stories about places like “Ned’s Oil and Stuff.”

Listeners chimed in with examples: A massive Chrysler-Plymouth dealership sign in Bristow, Oklahoma, recently relit after 70 years; salvaged Oldsmobile signs; and resources like the “neon archaeologist” Robert House or photographer Deborah Jane Seltzer’s exhaustive catalogs.

Why Neon Endures—and How to Help

The conversation underscored neon’s power to evoke emotion. Crowds weep when long-dark signs flicker back to life, reenacting scenes from Cars or simply reconnecting with tangible, handmade heritage in an increasingly digital world. Matuszewicz and Hinckley both celebrated how younger generations crave authentic, local craftsmanship—evident in the craft breweries and distilleries flanking Denver neon shops.

For those inspired to act:

Save the Signs in Denver welcomes tips on endangered Colorado neon and supports restoration/preservation efforts.

Communities can emulate Tulsa’s grants, sign codes, and public investment.

Travelers should seek out spots like LA’s Museum of Neon Art, Grand Central Market (with 100 years of neon), or local collections.

The episode closed with music from Joe, Woody, and the Road Crew (including “Under the Neon”), a fitting soundtrack for a discussion that felt like a two-lane road trip through memory, mystery, and glowing possibility.

As Hinckley noted, neon shines a light on blighted areas and proves that investing in historic preservation often yields stronger community returns than new builds. Matuszewicz’s journey—from glass bender to preservation advocate—shows it’s never too late for a twisty, illuminating second (or third) act.

The full interview is available via Jim Hinckley’s America platforms. For more on Denver’s efforts, check Save the Signs or Morry’s Neon. And keep an eye out for that Hotel Beale relighting—another spark in neon’s ongoing renaissance.

What a cosmic, down-to-earth reminder: Sometimes the brightest ideas come from the oldest lights.