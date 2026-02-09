The governor, Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and the Illinois Department of Agriculture joined the Illinois Route 66 Centennial Commission and tourism partners for the event on Monday, February 9.

Illinois tourism officials and state leaders officially launched celebrations for the Route 66 Centennial on Monday, February 9, 2026, marking 100 years since the legendary “Mother Road” was established in 1926.

Governor JB Pritzker joined representatives from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), the Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA), the Illinois Route 66 Centennial Commission, and various tourism partners at an event in Granite City to kick off the year-long commemoration. The highway, which begins in Chicago and stretches across Illinois before continuing westward, has long symbolized American adventure, migration, and cultural heritage.

“Throughout 2026, we’ll recognize 100 years of Route 66, a road that helped shape Illinois into what it is today,” Governor Pritzker said in a statement. “That’s why my administration is proud to provide attraction and site infrastructure along this iconic route and deliver millions in grant funding to local tourism bureaus. I invite all Illinoisans to take part in the many celebrations throughout the year — it’s a chance to check out the beauty of a truly American road and soak in all that Route 66 and our state have to offer.”

To support the centennial, the DCEO is distributing nearly $4 million in grant funding to tourism bureaus across the state. These funds will help enhance attractions, improve infrastructure, and promote local businesses and historic sites along the Illinois portion of the route, which was designated a National Scenic Byway in 2005.

The Illinois State Fair will embrace the milestone with its 2026 theme, “Miles of Smiles,” honoring Route 66’s enduring impact on communities, culture, and tourism. The theme will appear at both the Springfield and Du Quoin fairs, featuring special exhibits, programming, and experiences that highlight the highway’s legacy.

The Illinois Route 66 Centennial Commission plans a full calendar of events throughout the year, spotlighting historic attractions—such as neon signs, roadside diners, the pink elephant in Springfield, and presidential sites—along with local businesses and community traditions. Additional highlights include infrastructure upgrades like a refreshed Giant Slide at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield and baseball-related events at the historic Old Joliet Prison site.

The kickoff aligns with broader national efforts to celebrate Route 66’s centennial, but Illinois is positioning itself as a leader with new attractions, immersive experiences, and major events designed to draw visitors from across the country and beyond.

For more details on events, grants, and planning a trip along the Mother Road in Illinois, visit official resources from the Illinois Office of Tourism or the Route 66 Centennial Commission - click here for more information.