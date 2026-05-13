On the second day of their Route 66 Centennial Road Trip, photographer Rodrigo Escaro and his travel companion left the Wigwam Motel in San Bernardino and continued eastward along the Mother Road into the California High Desert.

The morning began early, with the team stepping out at 5:40 a.m. hoping to capture a desert sunrise. The light had already turned golden, bathing the concrete teepees in a warm glow. Roosters crowed in the background, adding a lively soundtrack to the start of the day.

As they traveled deeper into the desert, the pair stopped at several legendary landmarks. They visited the Original McDonald’s Site and Museum, the birthplace of the global fast-food empire, followed by the California Route 66 Museum in Victorville, where extensive artifacts and exhibits tell the rich history of the highway through California.

One of the day’s most memorable moments occurred at a quirky, eclectic roadside spot. While exploring the colorful interior filled with stickers, odd collectibles, and random items, a vintage jukebox became the center of attention. Rodrigo’s companion played “So Happy Together,” serenading the road trip with classic tunes.

The unexpected blast of the jukebox’s working horn startled everyone, filling the space with laughter. The offbeat, one-of-a-kind atmosphere led them to declare, “There’s no other place anywhere near this place. So this must be the place.”

Further along the route, the travelers explored Elmer’s Bottle Tree Ranch, a striking folk-art installation where thousands of glass bottles glisten from iron poles, creating a shimmering forest in the Mojave Desert — a favorite for photographers.

They also made a stop at the charming Red Hen Cafe before reaching the day’s final highlight: Roy’s Motel & Cafe in Amboy. The iconic neon sign stood dramatically against the vast desert landscape, offering one of the most photogenic scenes of the entire leg.

From waking up inside a historic concrete teepee to discovering quirky desert treasures and neon-lit desert icons, Day 2 delivered a perfect mix of history, whimsy, and classic Route 66 character.

As part of their mission to document over 100 iconic stops for the highway’s upcoming 100th anniversary, the Rio Photography team continues to capture the enduring spirit of the Mother Road.

The journey presses on, with more neon signs, desert dreams, and unforgettable roadside stories ahead.

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