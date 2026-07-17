I need to start this one with an admission: I don’t know who’s in charge of Route 66’s centennial. I’ve asked. Repeatedly. And every time I think I’ve got it, I get corrected — and the correction doesn’t stay corrected.

Here’s roughly how it goes. I say I thought this fell under the Department of the Interior. I’m told no — that’s not quite right, it’s actually run through a nonprofit. Fair enough, I say — so who’s in charge of the nonprofit? Who funds it? And I’m told: the Interior Department does. So I push on the obvious next step — if Interior funds the nonprofit, doesn’t that make Interior the one actually in charge, one step removed? And that gets waved off too, usually with some version of “well, it’s more complicated than that,” without ever landing on a version I’ve heard twice from two different people.

I ran into the same pattern from a completely different angle talking to the tourism side. The executive director of Visit Springfield, in Springfield, Illinois, told me directly that her organization is not funded by tax dollars — they’re funded by a “tourism tax”.

When I asked what the difference was, I didn’t get a clean answer there either. A tourism tax is still a government-assessed tax, collected under public authority and distributed according to law. The distinction is that the revenue is dedicated to tourism rather than drawn from a government's general fund. That's a meaningful accounting difference, but to an ordinary taxpayer it's still public tax revenue.

And this became another pattern. Calling tax revenue something other than “tax dollars” is the same move I kept running into with Route 66’s funding chain — a technically defensible distinction that, in practice, just moves the confusion one level down instead of resolving it.

That’s the actual starting point for this installment. Not a theory about who’s hiding what or anything of a conspiracy. Just an honest account of asking a straightforward question, over and over, to people who are supposed to know the answer, and getting a different answer each time.

So let me lay out what’s actually documented, and let the record show you why a reasonable person would come away confused.

The Route 66 National Historic Trail Designation Act — H.R. 5470 and its Senate companion S. 2887 — would put the trail under the Secretary of the Interior, administered through the National Park Service. That much is real, written directly into the bill text. But that’s the trail, and the trail doesn’t exist yet. It’s still sitting in committee, on its third attempt since 2017.

What exists right now, ahead of any of that, is a separate body: the U.S. Route 66 Centennial Commission, created by its own law in 2020. Fifteen people, appointed by the President on the recommendation of the eight state governors, the Secretary of Transportation, and congressional leadership. You’d think a federally chartered commission would carry some institutional weight. Here’s what’s published about the Commission, in language attributed to the Commission itself: it “has no budget, nor does it have any implementation authority” over anything it recommends. Legally, on paper, it cannot fund, run, or compel anyone to do anything.

But “no formal power” and “no influence” are not the same thing — and it’s worth being precise about where that disclaimer actually lives. It’s published on route66centennial.org, a site whose footer credits copyright to the Route 66 Road Ahead Partnership — a private nonprofit, not an independent government source. So even the statement describing the Commission’s limits is being distributed through the same nonprofit’s own infrastructure.

That overlap doesn’t stop at web hosting. Bill Thomas, chairman of the Road Ahead Partnership, is also a sitting federal Commissioner. So is Michael Wallis, co-founder of a separate national group, the Route 66 Alliance. A person who chairs a private advocacy nonprofit and simultaneously holds a seat on the federal body meant to study and recommend federal action doesn’t need a budget line to have pull — he has a seat at both tables, and everyone else has to guess which hat he’s wearing when he speaks.

When I get told “it’s actually the nonprofit that runs it, not the government,” what that really means is: While the Commission lacks implementation authority, much of the public-facing coordination and communication appears to occur through the Road Ahead Partnership, creating a practical overlap that can make it difficult for outsiders to distinguish where federal advisory work ends and nonprofit leadership begins.

There is surprisingly little independent federal communication clearly explaining the respective roles of the Commission, the nonprofit partners, and the various advocacy organizations.

Now, the nonprofit itself, on paper. Road Ahead Partnership’s own IRS filings — public record, not speculation — show a fully volunteer board. Every officer, chairman on down, is listed at zero compensation, five years running. Revenue is modest, under $200,000 most years, entirely from contributions. That tells us something specific and limited: nobody on that board is drawing a hidden salary directly from this nonprofit. It does not tell us these individuals have no financial stake in Route 66 at all — several plainly do, through paid jobs and private businesses that intersect directly with this same advocacy ecosystem.

Take Rhys Martin, who organized and led this summer’s Centennial Caravan. He is, simultaneously: president of the Oklahoma Route 66 Association — a role he carried out unpaid, alongside the Executive Director’s duties, for nearly two years; a board member of the Road Ahead Partnership; a member of the Route 66 Alliance; a member of the Tulsa Route 66 Commission; and a member of Oklahoma’s own separate state centennial commission. His actual paycheck comes from the National Trust for Historic Preservation, where he serves as national manager of their Preserve Route 66 program — the same National Trust running the public campaign to pass H.R. 5470 and S. 2887. This summer, he also spent roughly three weeks personally driving the length of the caravan. Five roles, layered across local, state, and national bodies, anchored by one salary from an organization with a direct stake in the legislation this series has been examining. That’s not an allegation of wrongdoing. It’s simply the accurate count of hats on one head — and it’s a fair, documented reason for a taxpayer to ask what “checks and balances” even means in a structure built this way.

Renée Charles tells a parallel story. She’s president of the Kansas Historic Route 66 Association, and she also sits on the Road Ahead Partnership’s board, per its own IRS filings. She rode the caravan herself. That gives her real, direct standing to describe what she witnessed — and it also means that when she characterizes the caravan’s purpose, she’s describing an event partly run by an organization she personally helps govern.

Meanwhile, at the state level — the layer that’s supposed to be closest to the actual road, the most locally accountable — the public record gets thinner, not thicker. The National Park Service’s own official reference page, a .gov page, currently links to two organizations for Kansas. One domain has been taken over entirely by an unrelated site selling “how to start an LLC” content. The other is a Facebook page, inactive since 2025, with no independent website at all. That’s the federal government’s own published guidance pointing citizens toward a dead end, in the one state I’ve checked closest.

And the advocates aren’t pretending everything runs smoothly among themselves, either.

A post from a “Route 66 Centennial” account — describing itself as connected to the Centennial commission — complained openly, in public, that the legislation has failed every session since 2017, that there’s been “ZERO push and proper discussions” at major Route 66 events, and that a caravan crossing the country hadn’t even coordinated with local members of Congress along its route. That’s not an outside critic making that observation. That’s someone inside this world, saying plainly that the coordination isn’t there.

So when I ask, sincerely, who’s in charge — I’m not being difficult, and I’m not fishing for a scandal. I’m reporting back, as accurately as I can, what I’ve actually been told by actual people in actual conversations: a federal agency with future authority and none yet; a federal commission with a mandate and no budget, whose own disclaimer is published by the nonprofit sharing its leadership; a tourism office that describes its own funding in terms designed to distinguish it from “tax dollars” without quite explaining how; state associations ranging from professionally staffed to functionally extinct; and individual people holding four and five titles apiece across all of it.

If that sounds confusing to you reading this, it should. It’s confusing to the people standing inside it too — I’ve watched them correct each other’s version of the answer in the same conversation, on the same afternoon.

Perhaps the simplest explanation is that everyone I’ve spoken with has been describing the part of the system they know best—and mistaking that part for the whole.

That isn’t one chain of command. It’s a network. And networks are notoriously difficult for outsiders to understand or become a part of.

Ironically, the repeated inability to get the same answer twice may itself be evidence that the governance structure is genuinely decentralized rather than intentionally opaque.

In conclusion, after months of asking this question to people involved in Route 66's Centennial, I've come to suspect the confusion isn't simply the product of poor communication. It may be structural. There may not be a single person who can truthfully answer, 'I'm in charge of Route 66's Centennial,' because no single organization actually is.

Instead, federal commissions, nonprofits, preservation groups, tourism organizations, state associations, and private advocates each control different pieces of the puzzle. If that's the case, then perhaps the real story isn't who runs the Centennial. It's whether anyone can clearly explain who is responsible for which part of it.

The next installment will continue the conversation onto the open road and how it will impact the real estate on Route 66, the communities and tax payers.

At A Glance

Congress created a Centennial Commission with advisory powers.

The Commission has no operating budget or implementation authority.

The Road Ahead Partnership coordinates significant public-facing Centennial activity.

State Route 66 organizations run their own events.

Tourism agencies promote local celebrations.

The National Trust advocates for preservation.

The National Park Service continues administering existing Route 66 preservation programs.

The proposed National Historic Trail legislation remains separate and has not yet become law.

Jason Spiess is the host of the Pier to Pier Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road.

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