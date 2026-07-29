Of everything in H.R. 5470/S. 2887, the property rights language is the part that gets asked about most at the communities and events I go to — usually by someone who owns land along the old alignment and wants to know, plainly, whether a National Historic Trail designation means the government can come take it.

The short answer, according to the bill text itself, is no. The Secretary of the Interior is explicitly barred from using eminent domain or condemnation in carrying out the Act. That single sentence has appeared, word for word, in every version of this bill Congress has considered — in the 2023 version, the 2021 version, and the 2019 version alike. It isn’t new language added to smooth this attempt through. It’s been the bill’s spine since the beginning.

The designation also stops well short of what most people picture when they hear “National Park.” The bill specifies that trail designation does not make the land part of the National Park System for purposes of the Mineral Leasing Act — meaning the tighter regulatory regime that comes with full park status doesn’t attach here. The trail also won’t require any new permits or federal authorizations that wouldn’t already apply.

Existing rights of way stay exactly where they are, too. The bill states plainly that the designation does not alter or affect the existing authority of any federal, state, or local agency to grant easements or rights-of-way across the trail, and federal agencies with jurisdiction over land the trail crosses retain their authority to grant those easements going forward. In practice, that means a utility line, a driveway crossing, or a pipeline right-of-way that exists today, or gets approved tomorrow, isn’t subject to some new trail-related veto.

That last point connects to something worth naming directly, because it complicates the “who benefits” question this series will get to later: the bill sets clear boundaries specifically preserving existing energy development along the corridor. For a highway that runs through oil and gas country in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico, that’s not a footnote. It’s a deliberate signal to a constituency that could otherwise have reason to oppose this bill.

So if there’s no land-taking power and no new permitting burden, where does landowner concern actually come from? Two places, and both are worth taking seriously rather than dismissing as fear of nothing.

First: “no eminent domain” describes what the federal government can’t do. It says nothing about what a state or local government could still do independently under its own separate authority, using its own separate laws, for its own separate reasons — a courthouse annex, a road-widening project, a redevelopment zone. This bill doesn’t touch that. It was never designed to, since eminent domain at the state and local level operates under entirely different statutes. A property owner who hears “the trail can’t take my land” and concludes no government anywhere near that trail can take their land for any reason is hearing more reassurance than the bill actually provides.

Second, and more speculative: designation changes visibility, and visibility changes pressure, even without changing law. A stretch of frontage that becomes part of a federally recognized historic trail is a stretch of frontage more likely to appear in tourism marketing, more likely to draw daily traffic, more likely to interest a developer eyeing a motel conversion or a themed retail build. None of that requires the government to acquire anything. It just requires the market to notice. That’s not a hypothetical unique to Route 66 — it’s the standard economic argument for and against historic designation everywhere it happens, and it cuts both ways: higher visibility can mean higher property values for an owner who wants to sell, and unwanted pressure for an owner who doesn’t.

Map of the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail in 2015 before it was expanded east into Pennsylvania. Source Wikipedia

Context helps here too. Route 66 isn’t the first long-distance corridor to go through this. The National Trails System was created in 1968 through the National Trails System Act, and includes a subcategory of trails following routes of national historical significance. The Lewis and Clark Trail, the Potomac Heritage Trail, and others already operate under this same basic framework — federal recognition and coordination, without federal land-grabbing power. If eminent domain abuse were a common byproduct of trail designation, there’d be a documented track record of it by now across those routes. That track record, one way or the other, is worth someone actually researching rather than assuming — and it’s a fair follow-up for a future installment.

What this bill does concretely change for a landowner along the route is smaller and more procedural than either fear or hype suggests: your land doesn’t get seized, your fence line doesn’t move, your existing easements and rights-of-way don’t get renegotiated, and your gas well or pipeline doesn’t get shut down.

What might change is the amount of attention your stretch of road gets, and what you decide to do with that attention is still entirely up to you.

Next installment of H.R. 5470/S. 2887: if the government can’t acquire the land and can’t compel anyone to develop it, who actually stands to gain when a designation like this passes?

Jason Spiess is the host of the Pier to Pier Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road.

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