Before getting any further into the politics of H.R. 5470/S. 2887, it’s worth stepping back and just answering the question a lot of people assume they already know the answer to: what, exactly, is Route 66?

The short version: on November 11, 1926, the U.S. government officially designated a highway connecting Chicago, Illinois, to Santa Monica, California — though in its original commissioning, the western terminus was downtown Los Angeles; the route was later extended to the Santa Monica coastline. It carved a diagonal path through the nation’s midsection, linking eight states from the Great Lakes to the Pacific Ocean: Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, and California.

The number itself has a small, stubborn origin story. Highway planners originally wanted the designation “60” for the Chicago-to-Los-Angeles road, but lost that number to a competing route claim out of Virginia. As a fallback, “62” was proposed, but Cyrus Avery — the Tulsa road commissioner most responsible for pushing the highway into existence — didn’t care for it.

On April 30, 1926, Avery met with two other state highway officials at the Colonial Hotel in Springfield, Missouri, to see what numbers were still open, and the group agreed “66” was catchy enough to fight for. They wired Washington that same day. It’s why Springfield, Missouri still holds an annual festival claiming the title “Birthplace of Route 66,” and why Avery is remembered as its father.

What made the road distinctive wasn’t just its number — it was its shape.

Rather than taking the most direct path between the two cities, it curved southwest through smaller towns and rural communities that had previously been isolated from economic opportunity, giving farmers and small business owners a direct link to bigger markets. That design choice, made a century ago, is the entire reason this legislative fight exists today.

An interstate built for speed bypasses towns by design. Route 66 was built to run through their main streets on purpose — which is exactly why, when faster interstate routes eventually replaced it, those same small towns lost the traffic the road had been built to bring them in the first place.

At the time of its 1926 designation, only about 800 of its roughly 2,448 miles were actually paved — the rest was graded dirt, gravel, brick, or wood plank. It took another eleven years, and organized lobbying from the U.S. Highway 66 Association, before the road became the first fully paved cross-country highway in the system, in 1938.

The road picked up its nicknames along the way, and they’re not interchangeable, even though people use them like they are. John Steinbeck coined “The Mother Road” in his 1939 novel The Grapes of Wrath, describing Dust Bowl migrants fleeing west along it.

It’s also been called “The Will Rogers Highway” and “The Main Street of America.” Each name captures a different chapter — migration-era hardship, mid-century celebrity tourism, and small-town commerce, respectively — and all three eras left their mark on the businesses and buildings this legislation is ultimately trying to protect.

Here’s the part that surprises people who assume “Route 66” refers to one fixed line on a map: it never was one static road. Highway engineers realigned segments repeatedly over its six decades of active federal service — straightening curves, moving the road to avoid flooding, and later, building bypasses around the small towns the original route had deliberately gone through.

That’s why the bill text and NPS documentation describe the trail as covering “every alignment of U.S. Highway 66 in existence between 1926 and 1985” rather than a single fixed path — there isn’t one official Route 66 to trace, there are decades of overlapping versions of it, and the trail designation has to account for all of them or leave entire towns’ worth of history out.

That history ended, officially, on a specific date. Williams, Arizona fought hardest and lasted longest against being bypassed, holding out until October 1984. On June 27, 1985, the U.S. Highway System formally decommissioned Route 66 altogether, stripping its federal designation and removing it from official maps — replaced, town by town, mile by mile, by the interstate system this whole centennial effort now stands in some tension with.

What happened next is the part of the story that actually explains why we’re here, in this series, discussing a bill in 2026. A barber in Seligman, Arizona named Angel Delgadillo watched his town dying after the bypass and decided the road deserved better. In 1987, he founded the Historic Route 66 Association, sparking the grassroots preservation movement that eventually spread across all eight states — the same movement that, decades later, grew into the tangle of nonprofits, commissions, and advocacy organizations this series has spent its last several installments untangling. Congress gave the road its first federal nod back toward recognition in 1999, designating it a National Scenic Byway.

H.R. 5470 and S. 2887 are the next, much larger step in that same decades-long arc — not a new idea, but the furthest attempt yet to finish what a barber in Seligman started with a broom and a road sign nearly forty years ago.

That’s the road itself: a century-old highway built on purpose to run through small towns, decommissioned on purpose in favor of speed, and kept alive since 1987 by exactly the kind of grassroots, volunteer-driven effort this series has spent so much time examining. Whatever conclusions you draw about the bill, the road and communities organized around it are real and its underlying story hasn’t changed much in a hundred years.

Next: what happens when preservation and progress actually collide on the ground.

Past H.R. 5470/S. 2887 columns and Op/Eds:

H.R. 5470/S. 2887: What About Private Property Rights on Route 66?

H.R. 5470/S. 2887: Who’s In Charge of Route 66?

Route 66 National Historic Trail Designation Act: What’s In the Bill?

Jason Spiess is the host of the Pier to Pier Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road.

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