A piece of American history, located on Route 66 in Oklahoma, is entering a new phase to again become a destination for travelers.

The Threatt Filling Station, founded in 1915 and located in its current building since 1933, was the first and only Black-owned service station along Route 66 before it closed in the 1970s.

Its location and service stood out from other businesses, especially for Black travelers during an era of Jim Crow laws, like sundown towns.

A series of renovations and historical designations has brought much of the building back to its former glory. Descendants of the original owner, Allen Threatt Sr., say the station is poised for a big year during the Route 66 centennial.

Ancestors keep up the legacy

What began more than a century ago has stayed alive thanks to the work of many living members of the Threatt family.

Two members, cousins to each other and grandsons of the station’s founder, reflected on the personal meaning of the work and how they honor those who came before them.

“I know that they would be proud,” said Edward Threatt. “I firmly believe they’re looking down on us. They know what we’re doing. They know why we’re doing what we’re doing, because that’s the way we were raised.”

The station underwent preservation work in 2023. At its current pace, plans include opening an interpretive center to tell its history by May of this year.

“I never thought about, that one day, I would be 75-years-old,” Edward said. “I never thought about one day I would be an elder of the family. When I was a kid enjoying life, I didn’t think about death. But now, I never come on this property without thinking about Grandma and Grandpa.”

The cousins grew up helping around the station. Even after it closed, relatives continued to live or visit the building into the early 2000s.

“He was just proud of himself, of his whole, complete family,” said Reverend Allen Threat III, about his grandfather.

Vision for the future

The Threatt Filling Station Foundation, run by the family, has managed a lean operation to get to where it is today.

Beyond plans to open an interpretive center this year, the Threatts also hope to expand the property.

Across more than 100 acres, ideas include rebuilding a baseball diamond that once played host to the Negro Leagues, reopening a restaurant next-door, and an RV Park.

“I’m trying to make sure that people know that they can come here,” Edward said. “They can enjoy, relax, and know that if you don’t look like me, I’m not going to discriminate against you.”

Story originally appear on News 9 Oklahoma.