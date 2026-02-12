In the heart of America’s Midwest, where vast prairies meet the open road, a new report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City is shining a spotlight on an old idea: using historic byways like Route 66 to fuel economic growth in small towns. Released just yesterday on February 11, 2026, “The Byways Report: The Scenic Route to Rural Prosperity” arrives at a pivotal moment, coinciding with the upcoming centennial of Route 66 – the iconic 2,448-mile highway that snakes from Chicago to Santa Monica, California.

This isn’t your typical dry economic analysis; it’s a storytelling-driven guide packed with practical lessons from Oklahoma’s stretch of the Mother Road, aimed at helping rural communities across the Kansas City Fed’s district (spanning parts of Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Wyoming) turn tourism into tangible prosperity.

The report’s timing couldn’t be better. As rural America grapples with population decline, aging infrastructure, and economic shifts, route-based tourism offers a low-barrier path forward. “Tourism is economic development,” echoes Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell in a recent social media post, quoting the report’s findings that a well-promoted byway can generate $250,000 to $450,000 per mile annually in visitor spending.

For towns in the Fed’s district – and even those in nearby states, where road trips to Chicago kick off Route 66 adventures – this could mean revitalizing main streets without the heavy lift of attracting new residents or industries.

Behind the Report: A Road Trip of Research

The Kansas City Fed’s Community Development team didn’t just crunch numbers; they hit the pavement. Drawing from a literature review, interviews with 31 local and national experts, and on-site visits to Oklahoma towns along Route 66, the report uses the highway’s 432-mile Oklahoma segment – the longest continuous drivable stretch in any state – as its primary case study.

Why Route 66? Its centennial in 2026 is expected to draw millions of travelers, amplifying the road’s nostalgic pull of neon signs, diners, and quirky attractions.

In a press release announcing the report, the Fed emphasized how small towns have “successfully used route-based tourism as a strategy for economic development.” Unlike traditional growth models that require investments in schools or hospitals to support population booms, byways leverage existing assets: history, culture, and scenery.

The report distills this into 10 key themes, from appreciating local quirks (like a giant blue whale in Catoosa) to fostering collaboration among neighboring towns and embracing volunteerism to preserve landmarks.

Even Fed officials are weaving the report into broader economic discussions. In a speech delivered in Albuquerque on February 11, Kansas City Fed President Jeff Schmid highlighted the publication, noting it as an example of how the Fed invests in regional economies. “Tourism is an important industry in many of the rural regions in the Tenth District, and byways are important conduits for that industry,” Schmid said, urging locals to explore the insights for their own communities.

Towns in the Spotlight: Oklahoma’s Route 66 Renaissance

The report zooms in on Oklahoma’s Route 66 corridor, where small towns have transformed faded relics into economic engines. These communities, often with populations under 5,000, exemplify how preserving the past can pay off in the present.

Arcadia : Home to the iconic Round Barn, a 1898 structure restored through community effort. It draws photographers and history buffs, boosting nearby eateries like Pops Soda Ranch, famous for its 700+ soda varieties and glowing neon bottle sculpture. The report cites Arcadia as a model for “preserving the past” while creating engaging visitor experiences.

Catoosa : The Blue Whale, a whimsical 1970s pond-side sculpture turned roadside park, symbolizes quirky Americana. Restored with volunteer labor, it’s a free stop that funnels visitors into local shops and diners, illustrating the theme of “telling compelling stories” to attract repeat tourism.

Clinton : The Oklahoma Route 66 Museum here features vintage cars and exhibits on the road’s Dust Bowl history. It’s a hub for events, supporting the report’s call to “embrace entrepreneurism” – think pop-up markets and guided tours that keep dollars local.

Hydro : Lucille’s Service Station, a preserved 1929 gas stop, honors Route 66’s heyday. The town uses it to highlight intergenerational involvement, with younger residents digitizing stories for apps and social media.

Vinita: Relit neon signs at spots like the Western Motel and Hi-Way Cafe glow anew, thanks to grants and advocacy. The report praises this as framing tourism as “real economic development,” securing state support for infrastructure tweaks.

These towns aren’t alone; the ripple effects extend to nearby areas like Tulsa (self-proclaimed “Capital of Route 66”) and Oklahoma City, where events like car parades and mural festivals are gearing up for the centennial. Broader impacts? Oklahoma’s Route 66 tourism already contributes an estimated $79 million annually in net in-state wealth, with potential for more as international visitors flock in.

Studies referenced in the report, like those from the National Travel Center, underscore how heritage sites and promotions can multiply spending.

Broader Impacts: A Blueprint for Rural America

Beyond Oklahoma, the report’s lessons apply district-wide. In rural Kansas or Missouri, byways like the Flint Hills Scenic Byway or Lewis and Clark Trail could mimic Route 66’s success. Economically, it’s a win: Visitor spending supports jobs in hospitality, retail, and arts without straining resources.

The Fed’s analysis shows that well-managed byways foster sustainable growth, countering rural exodus trends could draw Midwestern road-trippers southward.

Challenges remain, as the report acknowledges: Weathering economic downturns, competing with digital distractions, and sustaining volunteer efforts. But with the Route 66 Centennial Commission planning year-long festivities – from car caravans to concerts – momentum is building.

In essence, “The Byways Report” isn’t just data; it’s a roadmap for revival. As Schmid put it, it’s about “contributing to the region’s economic success.” For towns along the way, the scenic route might just lead to a brighter future.

Free digital copies are available on the Kansas City Fed’s website, with printed versions requestable for community leaders ready to hit the gas.