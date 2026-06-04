Hot Rod Power Tour Roars Back onto Historic Route 66 for Its 100th Anniversary

Starting Monday June 8, the largest rolling car party on the planet returns to America’s most iconic highway. The Hot Rod Power Tour — often called the biggest road trip in the world — is celebrating the 100th anniversary of Route 66 with a five-day, five-city journey from Joliet, Illinois, to Tulsa, Oklahoma.

In a recent interview, veteran host Jeff Thisted sat down with Jason Spiess to share what makes this event legendary and why 2026 feels especially meaningful.

The Spirit of the Power Tour: Drive It, Don’t Trailer It

For those unfamiliar with the Power Tour, Thisted puts it simply: “The Power Tour was started in the 1990s because people built cars and put them on trailers. The Power Tour is about getting your stuff off of trailers and driving it.”

What began with just 11 long-haulers in the early days has grown into a massive annual pilgrimage. This year, organizers expect more than 5,000 long-haul vehicles that will travel the entire route, with daily attendance potentially reaching 10,000 cars. Now in its 30-plus year, the event continues the tradition started by Hot Rod Magazine — the oldest and largest car magazine in the world, dating back to 1953.

Thisted, entering his 11th year as host, emphasizes the pure joy of the open road. “Drive your shit. That’s what it’s all about. Drive it, go out and have fun.”

This Year’s Route: Joliet to Tulsa

The 2026 Power Tour kicks off Monday, June 8th, at Route 66 Raceway in Joliet, Illinois — the same town immortalized in The Blues Brothers. From there, the caravan will roll through:

June 9 : Village of Rantoul (noted for its massive parking capacity)

June 10 : Gateway Motorsports Park, outside St. Louis

June 11 : Missouri State University, Springfield

June 12: Tulsa Raceway Park, Tulsa, Oklahoma

While not every stop sits directly on the Mother Road, the route was deliberately chosen to accommodate thousands of cars.

As Thisted playfully tells critics: “If you’ve never organized an event, please don’t comment on why don’t you come here.”

Daily gates typically open at 11 a.m., with activities including manufacturer displays, autocross, drag racing (where available), racing simulators, and plenty of bench racing and storytelling. Evenings are for hotel gatherings, parking-lot shenanigans, and the natural formation of massive “snake trains” of hot rods rolling down historic pavement

A Personal Passion Project

Thisted will pilot his 1985 Chevrolet Suburban — affectionately dubbed the “Suburban assault vehicle” — after his beloved ’55 Chevy went into the shop. The Suburban is no stranger to the spotlight; both of his vehicles recently appeared in Hot Rod Magazine’s road trip issue celebrating America’s 250th anniversary.

Chevrolet Performance returns as a presenting sponsor alongside Optima, HP Tuners, Hagerty, Wilwood, Dakota Digital, Vintage Air, Painless Performance, and others. The Optima “Megatron” big rig serves as the traveling main stage.

One of Thisted’s favorite parts of the tour is witnessing small-town America come alive. “We get up at 7 in the morning… these towns have people lined up in lawn chairs along the roads,” he recalls with visible excitement. “I got goosebumps.”

The Power Tour brings an economic and cultural boost to every community it touches. Thousands of enthusiasts rolling through in a sea of chrome, horsepower, and personality create moments that locals remember for years.

How to Experience It

Whether you’re a long-hauler, a day-tripper, or a roadside spectator:

Follow Jeff Thisted on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube (“I Drive a 55”)

Check Hot Rod Power Tour for official details and route maps

Bring a chair, find a shady spot along the route, and soak in the sights and sounds

Thisted welcomes families and first-timers. “If you have kids, be sure to stop by the main stage and say hi. I’ll have stickers and swag.”

As Route 66 enters its second century, the Hot Rod Power Tour serves as a powerful reminder of what makes American car culture special: freedom, community, mechanical beauty, and the simple joy of driving somewhere just because the road is calling.

The Mother Road is ready. The hot rods are coming. See you out there on the open road.

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