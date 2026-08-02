Hop on the Mother Road for a Hops on 66 🍻

“My name is Bill Bridge, I own the Brown Jug in Chenoa, Illinois,” Bill Bridge said. “Stop by and get your Hops On 66 here. We’re between the sixes, between the first and second alignment of Route 66. Come in and enjoy good food and nice cool atmosphere and friendly people.”

Hops On 66 by White Oak Brewing, out of Normal, Illinois, is a solid, easy-drinking India Pale Lager (IPL) that lives up to its name with a clear hop-forward character while staying true to the crisp, clean nature of a lager.

Key Details

Style : India Pale Lager (IPL)

ABV : 5%

IBU : ~20 (per Untappd)

Hops : Idaho 7, Azacca, and Centennial

Brewery description: “With a bouquet of hops on the aroma, this beer starts with a hint of citrus and finishes with a crackery, crisp bitterness.”

Scores

BeerAdvocate: 4.17 average (only 2 ratings as of the latest data; needs more for an official score)

Untappd: Around 3.71 from 240–275+ ratings — a respectable score for a sessionable lager in a hoppy style.

Tasting Profile

Aroma: A nice hop bouquet jumps out first — citrusy (think orange/citrus peel from the Azacca and Centennial) with supporting notes that some describe as woody or grassy. It’s inviting without being overly aggressive.

Taste & Mouthfeel: Starts with a light citrus brightness, then settles into a clean, crackery malt backbone with a crisp, restrained bitterness on the finish. Drinkers frequently call it “crushable,” “quaffable,” “clean,” and “hoppy lager” — exactly what you want from an IPL. The 5% ABV and moderate bitterness keep it highly sessionable. Flavor notes people have tagged include hoppy, citrus, grassy, biscuity, and orange peel.

It’s not a massive, resinous West Coast IPA or a juicy hazy — it’s a lighter, more refined take that prioritizes drinkability while still delivering noticeable hop character.

Overall Impression

This is a well-executed everyday hoppy lager from a solid Central Illinois craft brewery known for variety (they do everything from milds and blondes to hazies and bigger stouts). White Oak has built a good local reputation, and Hops On 66 fits nicely into their lineup as a reliable, refreshing option — especially on draft or from the can at the taproom or local spots in the Bloomington-Normal area.

Who it’s for: Perfect if you want something hoppier than a standard lager but lighter and cleaner than most IPAs. Great for warm weather, golf courses, casual sessions, or when you want flavor without the heaviness.

Verdict: A very good, crushable IPL that punches above its modest stats. If you’re in or near Normal, IL, it’s worth seeking out at the White Oak Taproom. Recommended for fans of hoppy but balanced lagers.

If hoppy beers aren’t your jam there are other Route 66 beers being poured during the centennial too!

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