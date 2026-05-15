In a wide-ranging conversation on a recent episode of Coffee with Jim, Jim Hinckley sat down with Professor Peter Dedick to discuss Hip to the Trip: Route 66 Centennial Edition, published by the University of New Mexico Press. What began as a planned update to Dedick’s earlier work evolved into a complete rewrite, reflecting nearly two decades of additional insight, societal change, and dramatic shifts along the Mother Road itself.

“I wrote that 15—over 15 years ago… almost 20 years ago,” Dedick explained. “I started reading it and I’m like, no, I gotta rewrite the whole thing.”

The result is a richer, more nuanced exploration that blends meticulous history with the human stories that make Route 66 far more than just a highway.

A Mirror of America

Both men emphasized Route 66’s unique place in American culture. Designated on November 11, 1926, the road quickly became intertwined with major chapters of national history: the Great Depression migration, World War II travel, postwar prosperity, the rise of car culture, and the interstate era that ultimately decommissioned it in 1985.

Its prehistory—railroad marketing of the Southwest’s landscapes, indigenous cultures, and romanticized West—gave it a head start in public imagination that other transcontinental routes never matched. The 1930s novel and 1940 film The Grapes of Wrath, Nat King Cole’s iconic song, and later Easy Rider cemented its mythic status.

“Route 66 has this prehistory,” Dedick noted, “and then we talk about the designation… the movie… and it just became a critical part of American culture.”

Freedom, Rebellion, and International Allure

One of the conversation’s most compelling threads was Route 66’s enduring symbolism beyond U.S. borders. Dedick recounted speaking with international travelers, particularly from Europe, who see the road as embodying American freedom, individualism, family enterprise, and adventure.

Hinckley shared a powerful anecdote from the European Route 66 Festival in Zlín, Czechia. A man who grew up behind the Iron Curtain described listening to “Get Your Kicks on Route 66” on Radio Free America and watching bootleg copies of Easy Rider. For his generation, the road symbolized freedom in the same way the Statue of Liberty had for earlier immigrants.

This rebellious, pioneering spirit coexists with wholesome family-road-trip memories—two sides of the same highway that continue to draw people today.

From Living Memory to Historic Preservation

The interview highlighted how Route 66 has transitioned from lived experience to cultural heritage. In 1998, Dedick’s research involved conversations with people like Lucille Hamons in Oklahoma and Angel Delgadillo in Seligman, Arizona—those who had operated businesses during the road’s prime. By 2024, many of those voices are gone, replaced by their children, new owners, and dedicated preservationists.

Hinckley observed that younger generations, with no direct connection to the original highway, have become passionate stewards driving revitalization, historic preservation, and new businesses. Yet both men stressed the irreplaceable value of authentic places that have evolved organically over decades, such as the Blue Swallow Motel in Tucumcari, the Roadrunner Lodge, and long-standing trading posts.

Travelers today seek the perception of the authentic experience—air-conditioned cars and modern comforts—while craving connection to the past. “They don’t want to travel the Mojave Desert without air conditioning, changing tires out in Amboy in July,” Hinckley quipped.

Depth, Diversity, and Discovery

Dedick’s book deliberately weaves in the fuller American story, including the experiences of African American travelers documented in the Green Book. Many iconic roadside attractions and counties along the route were inaccessible or hostile to non-white travelers. Acknowledging these realities, Hinckley noted, does not diminish love for the road but enriches understanding of America’s evolution.

The conversation celebrated Route 66’s power to break modern “bubble worlds.” In an era of self-selecting social media and polarized media consumption, the road forces genuine interaction—with motel owners, waitresses, fellow travelers from across the country and around the world. Recent events like the 37th annual Route 66 Fun Run in Kingman brought together enthusiasts from Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and the Czech Republic.

A Centennial Invitation

As Route 66 approaches its 100th anniversary, Dedick and Hinckley’s discussion serves as both celebration and gentle challenge. The highway remains a “gateway drug” to discovering America through road trips—encouraging travelers to slow down, get off the interstate, explore unexpected towns, and meet remarkable people.

Whether in a modern vehicle or a vintage Model A, traveling Route 66 offers something increasingly rare: authentic encounters, time-capsule moments, and a tangible connection to the nation’s past and its enduring ideals of freedom and adventure.

Hip to the Trip: Route 66 Centennial Edition stands as an essential companion for those seeking depth beyond the neon and tailfins. For anyone planning their own journey, the book—and the living road it celebrates—promises not just miles, but meaningful discovery.

The Mother Road endures not because it is perfect, but because it continues to reflect who we were, who we are, and who we might yet become. As Hinckley and Dedick’s conversation makes clear, the real treasure isn’t just the destination—it’s the people, stories, and unexpected connections found along the way.

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