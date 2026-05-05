In an era of crossovers, EVs, and GPS-guided monotony, a plucky white 1963 Volkswagen Beetle named Herbie is once again proving that adventure doesn’t require horsepower—just heart, air-cooling, and a sense of wonder.

As Historic Route 66 marks its 100th anniversary in 2026, Herbie and his Austrian owners are rolling east along the Mother Road through the Southwest, embodying the very spirit that made America’s most famous highway legendary.

The Love Bug’s Got the Travel Bug

Herbie isn’t just any Beetle. Inspired by Disney’s The Love Bug, this plucky VW has carried his owners on epic journeys across continents. After years stored in a container in California, he was awakened in late April 2026 in Ridgecrest for a new family adventure. A fresh fuel pump, battery, tires with whitewalls, and a roof rack later, the 63-year-old icon was ready.

By early May, the team had crossed Death Valley (“the Deadly Valley”) and reached Pahrump, Nevada.

There, they serviced Herbie before pointing his bug-eyed headlights toward Kingman, Arizona, and the iconic road known as Route 66. Next stops include Williams and the Grand Canyon—classic destinations that have drawn dreamers to the Mother Road for a century.

This trip marks a new chapter. For the first time, Herbie carries a third passenger: the couple’s young child. No camper trailer this time—just luggage on the roof and the simple joy of the open road.

Herbie’s owners, Dominikus and his partner (often referred to as Domi in their public posts), have built a reputation as true overlanders. In 2013, they drove across Africa all the way to Egypt.

They’ve logged previous U.S. loops covering thousands of miles through California, Arizona, Utah, Colorado, New Mexico, and Nevada—hitting icons like Canyon de Chelly, White Sands, Great Sand Dunes, and yes, Route 66 itself.

Herbie now boasts well over 230,000 kilometers (roughly 143,000 miles) and shows no signs of slowing. The couple’s blog, Herbie’s World Tour, is a charming, photo-rich chronicle of these journeys—equal parts mechanical improvisation, cultural curiosity, and family bonding.

Why Herbie Belongs on Route 66

Route 66 has always been about more than getting from Chicago to Santa Monica. It’s about quirky characters, unlikely machines, roadside motels, and the freedom of discovery. A Disney-famous Volkswagen Beetle with European plates chasing the centennial feels perfectly at home here.

In Kingman, Herbie parked near vintage motels and neon signs that have welcomed generations of travelers. He fits right in with the vintage cars, diners, and eccentric attractions that define the route’s Americana soul. Past stops at places like the Ramblin’ Rose Motel only deepen that connection.

As the owners wrote on May 4, 2026: “Established in 1926, the probably most famous road in the world celebrates the centennial.”

Herbie is helping mark the occasion the only way he knows how—by driving it.

Living History on Wheels

In 2026, as many celebrate Route 66 with polished classics and big events, Herbie represents something more personal and enduring: the independent traveler’s spirit. No support crew, no corporate sponsor—just a reliable (mostly) air-cooled flat-four, good preparation, and the willingness to adapt when the road gets tough.

Whether dodging Death Valley heat, waving at fellow enthusiasts, or introducing a new generation to the wonders along the way, Herbie reminds us why this highway still captivates.

Keep on buggin’, Herbie. The Mother Road is better with you on it.

Click here for Herbie’s Website

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