Hands in Prayer, World at Peace on Route 66

Gouda and I hadn’t planned on the Praying Hands. That’s the thing about spending one day per county along Route 66 — the itinerary is loose on purpose, because the best stops are rarely the ones you researched ahead of time. They’re the ones that come up unsolicited, from a local standing next to you.

We were in Webb City, Jasper County, for the Route 66 Farmer’s Market talking with some locals about Route 66, Jasper County and farm to fork food. And somewhere in the middle of that conversation, someone brought up the Praying Hands. And then another one, and another. Not because I asked. It just came up, the way certain landmarks do in certain towns — offered up like it was assumed I already knew, or should.

So after the market wrapped, Gouda and I pointed the car toward the eastern edge of town and went to go see for ourselves.

The hands sit atop a man-made hill in King Jack Park, just off U.S. Highway 71/171 — on W. Tracy Street, along the 1958 realignment of Route 66 that ran with US-71 through town — 32 feet tall, on a 40-foot rise, visible from a considerable distance before you’re anywhere near the base. At the foot of the statue, a winding concrete path is inscribed with six words: Hands in prayer. World in peace.

The Praying Hands were the work of a local artist, J.E. “Jack” Dawson, who was in his early twenties when he first brought the idea to the Webb City Park Board and the Historical Society. Sources differ on the exact year he made that pitch — 1970 in some accounts, 1971 in others — but both agree the town said yes quickly, and that local citizens and merchants were encouraged to help fund the build.

Dawson didn’t start in the park. He started in his own backyard, building a steel under-structure covered in metal lath — a framework that, according to locals at the time, looked less like the beginnings of a monument and more like a giant bird cage.

Once the structure was ready, in the fall of 1972, it was covered in white stucco, lifted out of that backyard, and hauled by flatbed truck to the mound where it still stands. It was dedicated to the public on April 28, 1974.

Dawson later explained what the hands meant to him — that they symbolized “the need for a personal commitment and relationship to God.” In at least one interview, he also connected the piece to the era he built it in, calling the 1960s “a bad time for our country.” Whether you read the hands as a spiritual statement, a civic one, or both, that context is worth sitting with at the base of the hill.

In 2020, a tiled memorial wall was added south of the statue, walking visitors through the story of its construction in photos — Dawson’s own account, permanently installed a few steps from the piece itself.

You’ll see the Praying Hands described as the World’s Largest Praying Hands Memorial — a title given by the World Record Academy in 2023. It’s worth noting that not everyone agrees with that ranking. Roadside America, for one, argues the honor belongs to the praying hands outside Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma, calling Webb City’s version “a distant second” by size — though they note Dawson’s hands are more fully clasped, palm to palm, where the Tulsa sculpture only rests fingertip to fingertip.

I’ll leave the ranking to the record-keepers. What’s not in dispute is that people have been pulling off the highway to see these hands for fifty years.

Jason Spiess is the host of the Pier to Pier Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road.

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