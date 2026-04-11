The Great Route 66 Centennial Convergence is underway.

As John Binns traveled from Kingman to Albuquerque on their way to Chicago, he sent the Route 66 Americana Archive updates to share and document.

From Wasteland Firebird:

These photos reveal or suggest the location of one of our highly-coveted limited-edition Convergence keychains. If you can find it, you can keep it! These photos also reveal the most up-to-date condition of Fort Courage. The summary is, the Fort is still there. But that’s all that’s there. If you want a piece of the PANCAKE HOUSE sign, it is shattered in pieces on the ground and I’m sure they’d be happy if you took their trash away for them.

Yesterday we went from Albuquerque to Amarillo, dropping off (and hiding!) flyers, books, and the coveted keychains, and scouting for The Great Route 66 Centennial Convergence. The Convergence begins in 6 days. It’s totally free to participate. Please share this post and these pictures anywhere you like. Let’s get the word out about THE GREATEST ROAD TRIP OF ALL TIME!

We went from Amarillo to Tulsa yesterday. Today we’re headed for St. Louis. As usual, we left a few books and flyers along the way. Please share these words and pictures anywhere you like, to get the word out about The Great Route 66 Centennial Convergence!

They traveled from Amarillo to St. Louis yesterday. Today we'll visit O'Brien Tire & Auto Care and Earl the Muffler Man. Then we'll do a little side trip to West Virginia, and then we're off to Chicago for the trip kickoff on April 11.

Reminder that this event is free to participate. April 11-30, Chicago to LA.

2026-04-10 Chicago IL Chicago Athletic Association

2026-04-11 Dwight IL Super 8 Dwight

2026-04-12 Springfield IL Route 66 Hotel & Conference Center

2026-04-13 Girard IL Carlinvilla Motel Carlinville IL

2026-04-14 St Louis MO St Louis Union Station Hotel

2026-04-15 Cuba MO UNRESERVED, Super 8 is the fallback if the local old hotels are full

2026-04-16 Springfield MO Rockwood Motor Court

2026-04-17 Galena KS Western Motel Vinita OK

2026-04-18 Tulsa OK Campbell Hotel

2026-04-19 Stroud OK Skyliner Hotel

2026-04-20 El Reno OK Classen Inn Oklahoma City OK

2026-04-21 Amarillo TX Big Texan

2026-04-22 Tucumcari NM Tristar Inn

2026-04-23 Santa Fe NM La Fonda

2026-04-24 Albuquerque NM The Imperial

2026-04-25 Winslow AZ La Posada

2026-04-26 Seligman AZ Supai Motel

2026-04-27 Kingman AZ Tin Can Alley Airstream

2026-04-28 Barstow CA Route 66 Motel

2026-04-29 Santa Monica CA Cal Mar

2026-04-30 Santa Monica CA Cal Mar

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