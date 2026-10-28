Got a Week Off? Hit Route 66 for an Adventure

Gouda and I were out on a morning walk when we stumbled upon an old classic 1971 Pontiac LeMans and a pull-behind camper. Talk about being jealous.

I spent a few minutes talking with the gentleman from central Kansas.

“Got a week off, so I thought I’d just take in Route 66 and see what I see,” the stranger said.

Not only does he have one of the coolest cars and mobile sleeping quarters, but the right attitude too.

That’s the thing with Route 66: there’s so much to do that many people need a schedule and an itinerary, or they’d never leave Joliet or Oatman. Route 66 is truly a personal journey with collective stops we all enjoy together but interpret individually. That’s remarkable in itself.

After a little small talk about the cool classic car and the little camper, he made a confession.

“I wanted the GTO, but the LeMans was the best I could do with the money I had,” the stranger confided in me.

“Good for you, man. You’re doing what you want to do despite the details not being totally perfect,” I said back to him. “Look at you today, driving Route 66 on your own time, at your own pace, making your own adventure in a freakin’ cool classic car that is pulling where you sleep… that’s cooler than a cucumber, man.”

We both enjoyed a good, authentic laugh and an appreciation for hard work, personal goals and an overall gratitude for the spirit of the Mother Road.

Jason Spiess is the host of The Daily Drive, A Route 66 Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road. Spiess is also a member of Frequency 66.

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The Next 100 Years on Route 66

Route 66 has a past. The Next 100 Years need storytellers. Frequency 66 is now accepting interviews, news submissions, and story ideas from everyone on the Mother Road.

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