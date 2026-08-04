There’s a new kind of high-flying happening set for this year’s Centennial Route 66 Balloon & Kite Festival in Kellyville, Oklahoma — and it involves considerably more hooves than hot air.

High on a Hill Dairy Goats, LLC is bringing goat yoga to the festival grounds September 11–13, 2026, giving attendees a reason to roll out a mat between balloon launches. Classes run at 10:00 a.m. Friday through Sunday, with baby goats wandering (and occasionally standing on) participants mid-pose.

The farm’s booth will double as a petting zoo, with baby goat cuddles and general animal-lover mingling promised for all ages — no yoga mat required to say hello.

It’s a fitting pairing for a festival marking Route 66’s centennial: balloons and kites overhead, goats underfoot, and a reminder that the Mother Road’s roadside culture still has room for the unexpected. Attendees can find High on a Hill’s booth at the festival’s petting zoo area throughout the weekend.

The Details

What: Goat Yoga, presented by High on a Hill Dairy Goats

Where: Kellyville RT66 Balloon & Kite Festival, Kellyville, OK

When: September 11–13, 2026; classes at 10 a.m. daily

Also on site: Petting zoo, baby goat cuddles, farm fun for all ages

Jason Spiess is the host of the Pier to Pier Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road.

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