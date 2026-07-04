Halloween season is still months away, but a couple of spooky-but-true Route 66-themed books with a ghostly edge to them crossed my path: Ghostly Tales of Route 66. Both books, while short, offer readers a sampling of supernatural stories that follow the Mother Road westward from the Windy City.

Our review focuses on the first book, a slim volume titled Ghostly Tales of Route 66: From Chicago to Oklahoma, was originally published in 2008, written by Michael McCarty and Connie Corcoran Wilson via the small, Iowa-based Quixote Press Hearts and Tummies, and can be found in gift shops along Route 66. The copies I purchased were at the Route 66 Interpretive Center in Chandler, Oklahoma.

In the preface, the authors explain a number of the stories presented had been previously unpublished and that a big reason for writing the book was to “preserve some of the tales handed downs by the locals verbally before the stories are lost to the public.”

And that effort is appreciated, as I am a long-time fan of ghost stories and tales of the weird and supernatural.

LAND OF LINCOLN LORE

The first chapter takes on the well-known story and legend of “Resurrection Mary.” While the background of Mary’s demise and when it happened are murky, the tale – which was believed to have taken place at The Old Ballroom in Justice, Illinois – repeated stories of a “wraith-like girl” in white would appear on Archer Avenue seeming to want a ride to Resurrection Cemetery. And when a driver obliges, once “Mary” (whose actual name is believed to be Anna) arrives, she disappears.

It’s a sad story. And the authors write in a first-person way that gives it a feeling like you are there with them.

Traveling south on Route 66, at Illinois’ Joliet State Prison, we learn of the “Singing Ghost,” which may or not have been a convict that passed away and was later heard “singing” in the early 1930’s at this location.

SHOW-ME SPOOKINESS

Even further down the road, the “Shoveling Skeleton of East St. Louis” Illinois makes no bones about his desire to scare. And right across the Mississippi River, in St. Louis, Missouri, an allegedly cursed mansion – the Wahl Mansion – has baffled locals and visitors alike for decades.

And in the suburb of St. Louis – Webster Groves – the tragic tale of two children – Rachel and David – is revisited and tells of a boy named David selling blue-spruce Christmas wreaths, door-to-door, as his shy, mute sister Rachel tags along.

But were these children flesh-and-blood? Or were they the ghosts of two children who died in a fire in the early 20th century? This particular story is quite engaging and terribly sad, all at the same time. The authors imply that the children who appeared out of place in 1980 America, may not even realize they are dead. This is one worth sharing around a campfire, for sure.

Meanwhile, in Southwest Missouri, past Joplin and on the Oklahoma state line is a spot known as Hornet, Missouri. Not much there now, but Route 66 is not far away and it is well-known in that part of the Ozarks and Midwest as being the location of the “Spook Light.”

I have had a longterm interest in the Spook Light and even witnessed it bouncing around in the dark way back in March 1995. What was it? I can’t really say. Like a whitish orb darting about. I saw it with a number of fellow John Brown University students that spring evening.

The author of this particular story, Michael McCarty, in this instance, writes only a little bit about the Spook Light and the lore around it. I felt more could have been written so as to fully inform readers about its long history and the theories as to what it might be. While some of the stories here are longer and more in-depth, the Spook Light chapter is spookily light in information.

WHEAT A MINUTE!

A more modern mystery presented on these pages, takes place in 2003 in Galena, Kansas. Here, a young girl goes missing during a festival in a town park. What happened to the girl remains a mystery. This is the only ghost story in the Wheat State to make the book.

UNCANNY IN OKLAHOMA

Once the authors make it to Oklahoma, the ghost stories bloom into full-fledged tales of weirdness and woe. And while there are a number of entries here for the Sooner State, the haunted Sherman Hotel in Chelsea.

In this story, wealthy oilman Robert Sherman takes a young woman named Effie and while he is decades older than the pretty young woman, she agrees to marry him if he will take care of her.

But, like so many of these stories, it comes at a price. One is that Chelsea is rural and there is little for Effie to do. Or, as the authors note, “When (Robert B. Sherman) approached Effie of the Sherman Hotel (to be “the Taj Mahal of hotels”), he did not intend to entomb her in the shrine he meant to build, but, in effect, that is what happened.

In conclusion, the stories are very engaging, although the editors could have done a better job and the random clipart and acres of white space on some pages gives one the sense that McCarty and Wilson rushed the writing and publication of the book, which has been republished several times since its original publication in 2008.

So, check out the book racks at that museum or gift shop along Route 66. In all likelihood, you’ll come across one of the Ghostly Tales of Route 66 books. Or, just hop on over to ConnieCWilson.com and order one of her Route 66 ghost story books there. I suspect you’ll be glad you did.

Archive was written and produced by Andrew Griffin. Griffin is a lifelong Americana enthusiast who has a wife, three kids, three cats and two dogs. He is a journalist and is the author of “Rock Catapult: 1966 -The Launch of Modern Rock n Roll.” Andrew also teaches marketing and journalism at Oklahoma City University - a stone’s throw away from Route 66.

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