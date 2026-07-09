While Iowa-based author Connie Corcoran Wilson collaborated with fellow writer Michael McCarty on their first Ghostly Tales of Route 66 book, for the second installment, Wilson goes it alone and, frankly, the second collection flows a bit better than the first.

It’s not necessarily a criticism, but sometimes having two contributors to a writing project can slow things down in the creativity department.

So, with the 2009 book Ghostly Tales of Route 66: From Arkansas to Arizona, the reader is taken down the road from (near) Route 66 – at Fort Smith, Arkansas and the tale of the “Hanging Judge” Isaac Parker, as noted in the story/film True Grit.

While the story itself is fascinating, I do wish Wilson had left the Hanging Judge tale for a separate book, since Fort Smith is not specifically on Route 66, where many other tales of weirdness and the supernatural reside.

However, Wilson does acknowledge that “(b)efore there was a Route 66, there was the Fort Smith to California Road …” and “(t)hen there was the Kansas City to Oklahoma City Highway …. (t)hen came the Ozark Trail and the Pontiac Trail” and that these roadways eventually led to what became Route 66, so I am giving Wilson a pass, in that respect.

SOONER … OR LATER?

Here in Oklahoma, my prairie residence for, lo, these 20-plus years, I have come across plenty of ghost stories and tales of the weird, wild and otherwise fantastic.

And Wilson goes to great lengths to remind the gentle reader that the Sooner State is chock full of remarkably spooky stories.

For instance, Wilson takes us to Fort (El) Reno, some 20 miles west of Oklahoma City. And it is a “ghost tour,” not dissimilar to other ghost tours I have taken during the weeks in October leading up to Halloween, say, at the Overholser Mansion, in my old neighborhood of Mesta Park.

But it is Fort Reno where Wilson says that during a 2008 ghost tour there, an invisible hand tapped her repeatedly on the shoulder. I had a similar experience while on tour of historic Sun Studio in Memphis, Tennessee. I had the distinct impression it was the ghost of Johnny Cash! My son can verify this story.

But back to Fort Reno, which is one of Oklahoma’s most historic landmarks and right on present-day Route 66: At the military installation’s cemetery, Wilson said she had an ominous feeling on the wintry evening she visited. She said “(t)his was the kind of place you just wanted to get away from; it was surreal, spooky, isolated. It felt unsafe. It was haunted by the memories of men like the German prisoner of war, Hans Seifert, who, one day before he was to be released, was killed in a fiery blaze when he accidentally set fire to himself whie lighting a natural gas stove.”

HORSE SENSE

Moving on, there are even more stories from Fort Reno. There is the African-American “Buffalo Soldiers company of the late 19th century, where these black soldiers, known for their horse-riding abilities, were stationed at the Oklahoma Territory post to ward off raiding bands of Indians from the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes.

It was here that Buffalo Soldier Clark Young – who had ties to the town of Stillwater, home of present-day Oklahoma State University – was bravely riding his loyal horse, “Chalk,” when he was gut-shot and managed to survive awhile, before succumbing to his horrific wound, after his comrade mercifully gave him a much-needed drink of water – a drink that proved fatal.

As Wilson concludes: “On brisk nights near the cemetery, visitors say they hear a horse whinnying in fear, and, sometimes, the words, ‘John, get me a rink of water’ can be heard whispering through the tall trees.”

Regarding the elegant equines of the fort, the “riderless horse” that was part of the funeral procession for then-assassinated President John F. Kennedy – a Fort Reno-bred horse named “Black Jack” – was part of a long line of horses that were kept at Fort Reno, and part of an elite herd of horses that the military utilized. That is an fascinating factoid I had not heard before.

And the ghost stories out of Fort Reno do not stop there. Wilson manages to share another story involving an Army Major who brought his East Coast wife to remote Fort Reno in its early days and proceeded to neglect the woman once there. This neglect drove “Lily” to despair and her to fall into the arms of another man. This act drove the major to take his own life. And his ghost is said to haunt the old Commandant’s house on the Fort Reno grounds or his specter seen wandering the road leading to the fort. Wilson speculates that the sad soldier is looking for his bride – for eternity.

I should note, as I did in my recent review of Ghostly Tales of Route 66: Chicago to Oklahoma, that Wilson’s editing skills are mediocre and that place-names are sometimes incorrect. But, those errors do not take away from the gut-punch these stories will often give you as you are immersed in their details.

In Texas, in the windswept town of McLean, Wilson shares the truly sad story of a woman and her young daughter whose gruesome tale of woe really leaves you with a mental scar, particularly when she explains what happened to the two – trapped in a dead-end town that happened to be on old Route 66.

And then what happened to a young graffiti artist named Jose who went to the Cadillac Ranch near Amarillo and while he was spraypainting one of the Cadillacs buried artistically in the ground, someone allegedly came up to him and demanded he stop. The man then captures Jose, kidnaps him and ties him up. From there, the story gets even stranger. Did this actually happen? Hard to say. Lots of strange tales drift silently across the desolate prairie like tumbleweeds.

And that’s what you get with this second installment of the ghost story books of Connie Corcoran Wilson, as she takes you across the Land of Enchantment of New Mexico and in to Arizona and the Desert Southwest, where many, many mysteries stay unsolved, which, in some cases, can be good – as they lead to great stories to share around the campfire, or the chiminea, as you travel the Mother Road during the centennial celebration.

When checking out the book racks at a literary-minded stop along Route 66, in all likelihood you’ll come across one of the Ghostly Tales of Route 66 books. Or, just hop on over to ConnieCWilson.com and order one of her Route 66 ghost story books there. I suspect you’ll be glad you did.

Archive was written and produced by Andrew Griffin. Griffin is a lifelong Americana enthusiast who has a wife, three kids, three cats and two dogs. He is a journalist and is the author of “Rock Catapult: 1966 -The Launch of Modern Rock n Roll.” Andrew also teaches marketing and journalism at Oklahoma City University - a stone’s throw away from Route 66.

For other Route 66 Americana Archive features and interviews, click here

Follow Route 66 Americana Archive on LinkedIn or YouTube

If you have Route 66 Stories, Photos, Videos or Idea, email: hello(at)route66turns100(dot)com





Route 66 Americana Archive is an officially approved project by the Route 66 Centennial Commission appointed by Congress. All content published on Route 66 Americana Archive is available for the Route 66 National Archives. Learn more about the Route 66 Centennial and how you can participate by clicking here!





