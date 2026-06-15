Get Your Kakes… and Donuts on Route 66

On a serendipitous detour off the Mother Road, a Pacific, Missouri bakery serves up gooey butter cake, breakfast rolls — and birthday treats for the family dog.

Nobody plans to stop at We Decorate Kakes. That’s the beauty of it. The shop on Route 66 in Pacific, Missouri — Kakes spelled with a capital K — has a way of pulling travelers off the road the way a good smell crosses a parking lot: suddenly, and with conviction.

Mark Koch, the man behind the counter and behind the name, will tell you the spelling is intentional.

“Kakes with a K,” he confirms, with the patience of someone who has confirmed it many times. The business card, the signage, the website — all K. It’s a small act of personality in a town that Route 66 passes through rather than lingers in, and it announces something true about the place: this is not a chain, not a formula, not a franchise doing a regional concept. It is one man’s bakery, and it is unambiguously his.

“We just serendipitously stopped here,” Pier to Pier Podcast host Jason Spiess said.

Get Your Kakes on 66

Pacific sits in Franklin County, about an hour southwest of St. Louis, with a couple of museums and a couple of parks that reward the traveler willing to slow down. The town is modest in that particular Route 66 way — not a ghost, not a tourist trap, just a real place that the old road happens to run through.

We Decorate Kakes fits the town accordingly.

The display case runs deep. Coffee. Donuts. Klotches — a word Koch deploys matter-of-factly, meaning a kind of breakfast roll that he describes as “a huge hit.” The top shelf holds what he calls breakfast rolls: biscuit-and-pastry hybrids filled with sausage gravy, bacon, and cheese, the sort of thing that turns a road stop into a genuine meal.

There are brownies, coffee cakes, and a pineapple upside-down cake that was sold out on the day of this particular visit.

But the item that warrants its own paragraph — that warrants, honestly, a small ceremony — is the Gooey Butter Cake. Koch presents it as a St. Louis original, and he’s right. The cake is a local institution with murky Depression-era origins: a baker’s mistake, some say, that turned out to be better than anything he intended. It is dense with butter, sweet in a way that feels architectural rather than cloying, and almost impossible to describe to someone who hasn’t had it without sounding like you’re exaggerating. Koch makes it here, in Pacific, on Route 66, and sells it to people passing through who may be tasting it for the first time.

“We do everything but baked bread,” he says, which is either a modest disclaimer or a quiet boast, depending on how you’re reading it.

The newer addition to the case — and the one that may resonate most with the particular demographic of Route 66 traveler who has a dog in the back seat — is the all-natural dog treat line. Koch began with one recipe and is expanding to roughly eight more. The flagship treat is built from a list of ingredients a nutritionist might approve: wheat flour, blueberries, applesauce, carrots, peanut butter, and pumpkin. That last one is deliberate. Pumpkin, Koch explains, helps with canine digestion and keeps parasites at bay. Nothing in there that dogs don’t need.

The treats were developed with the help of a reliable focus group. “Eric’s dogs,” Koch says — Eric being, apparently, a figure of known canine enthusiasm in the shop’s orbit. The dogs are, as Koch puts it, their “test dummies”, or as Spiess quips, “or guinea dogs instead of guinea pigs.” Either way, the dogs have approved the healthy treats.

Beyond treats, the shop has moved into dog cakes — full cakes, not cupcakes (a distinction Koch draws clearly) — made for birthdays, or for whatever occasion a dog owner decides warrants a cake.

“A dog’s birthday, but really any occasion is fine for a dog cake,” Koch said.

There is something genuinely Route 66 about all of this — the improvisation, the expansion into whatever the road demands, the acknowledgment that the people who stop here do not always travel alone. The Mother Road has always been a road for families, and families increasingly include four-legged members who also need a treat when the car stops somewhere good.

Koch is friendly in the specific way of people who have built something themselves and are glad you noticed. He doesn’t pitch; he describes.

The website is WedecorateCakes.com, he says — careful to note that “decorate” does have a C in it, even if “kakes” doesn’t — and the shop is on all the social media platforms, in case you’d prefer to encounter the frosting photography before you arrive in person.

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