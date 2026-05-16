“Hi babes. Hey babes. Are you ready? I am ready. I got my clacker.”

That infectious energy captures the spirit of Hot Rod Power Tour 2026, as a passionate couple from A&D Hot Rod Shop breaks down everything enthusiasts need to know for this year’s epic journey along historic Route 66.

After poring over the freshly released details, they’re shutting down the shop, absorbing the info, and sharing their excitement—and practical advice—with fellow gearheads.

Early Credentials and Smart Planning

The adventure kicks off with early credential pickup on Sunday, June 7, at Chicagoland Speedway (not the Route 66 venue). Head to Gate 1 at the intersection of West Road and West Schweitzer Road in Joliet. Bring your ticket QR code—printed or on your phone (Apple Wallet works great)—and have a backup printed copy. As the couple learned the hard way last year, don’t let paperwork sit in one car while others wait in line. Parking attendants won’t let you in without it, especially for Long Hauler, Platinum, or Gold passes.

Platinum Club members get a special dinner that evening (likely at Harris Casino) from 5:30–7 p.m.—a tasty perk worth attending.

Monday at Route 66 Raceway: Midway Magic and Drag Action

Monday, June 8 runs 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with credential pickup available for everyone at the Route 66 Raceway venue near the main stage. Registration covers multi-day or single-day tickets.

The highlight for many? The Midway, where A&D Hot Rod Shop will return with four cars and a booth stocked with merch. They’re debuting a brand-new t-shirt celebrating “SID” (their vehicle that will complete the full Route 66 this year, after doing Oklahoma to Santa Monica Pier in 2024). Limited quantities mean you’ll want to stop by early. They’ll also have Passenger Princess gear, pink options, stickers, and more. The couple emphasizes: come say hello even if you’re not buying—they love meeting participants, and it’s the highlight of their trip.

Other vendors like TMC (giving away a five-speed) and Molly Pistons (pistons giveaway) will be there too. Take time to thank them for hauling their setups across the country.

Drag racing runs all day with fun runs—bring a properly rated helmet, closed-toe shoes, long pants, and a long shirt to avoid disappointment. While some get by lighter, better safe than sidelined.

Daily Schedules, Drives, and Points of Interest

The couple walks through the full week:

Tuesday, June 9 (Joliet to Randol) : 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Autocross available. Platinum/Gold lunch in Hangar 4 (12–3 p.m.).

Wednesday, June 10 (Randol to St. Louis area) : 11 a.m.–5 p.m. at Worldwide Technology Raceway. Both autocross and drag racing—full action day. Platinum lunch 12–4 p.m.

Thursday, June 11 : Longest drive to Missouri State University (11 a.m.–5 p.m.). No on-site driving activities, but a full page of Points of Interest.

Friday, June 12 (Tulsa): Final day, 11 a.m.–5 p.m., with drag racing. Long Hauler plaques/certificates at the Platinum tent. Get your car photo in front of the Hot Rod bus from 2–5 p.m.—simple drive-up process, and Hot Rod photographers may capture cool shots.

Pro tip: Most drivers roll out between 7–9 a.m., with 8 a.m. popular. Factor in traffic, stops, photo lines at historic spots, and Points of Interest. The first driving day is shorter (~3–4+ hours with stops), but later days stretch longer. Arrive by venue close (5 p.m.) for credential punches.

Hot Rod provided detailed Points of Interest for each day, noting distances off-route. From the original Route 66 start sign on Michigan Avenue (still in its historic spot) to museums, vintage gas stations like Amler’s Texico, and more—there’s variety for every interest. The couple encourages scouting addresses on Google and marking favorites. Pit stops in welcoming towns add to the fun.

Navigation, Directions, and Community Vibes

Detailed turn-by-turn directions come with mile markers and remaining distances—highly appreciated for in-car reading. A&D plans custom versions with their notes, suggested gas/pee stops (every ~60 miles), and selected Points of Interest. Email a&dhotrodshop@gmail.com for a free copy (new requests needed even if you got them last year).

They’re also planning a separate video on using the QR code directions, rejoining the route mid-day, and troubleshooting GPS.

Hotel parking lot parties are legendary—burnouts often happen in cul-de-sacs or dead-end clusters. Expect reunions with friends from across the country (New York, Florida, Louisiana, and beyond). The couple calls connecting with people their favorite part.

Important deadline: May 30 is the last day for ticket transfers.

Final Advice from the Road

Prepare your car for heat, traffic, and idling. Take your time—don’t rush. Deviate for alternate Route 66 alignments if you want. Support local towns along the way, and soak up the small-town welcomes and thousands of cars parading through.

Whether you’re a Long Hauler chasing the full week, a single-day cruiser, or a first-timer, this year’s Route 66 Power Tour promises unforgettable drives, fresh venues, and classic hot rod camaraderie.

A&D sums it up best: “We can’t wait to see everybody… June’s going to be a whole lot of fun.”

Follow Route 66 Americana Archive on LinkedIn or YouTube

If you have Route 66 Stories, Photos, Videos or Idea, email: hello(at)route66turns100(dot)com