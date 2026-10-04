Classic motorcycles, Route 66 history, and a touch of local mystery will roll into downtown Galena on Saturday, Oct. 31, for the Kansas History & Mystery Tour and Vintage Bike Show.

The free event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. along Front Street and Main Street, inviting riders and spectators to explore the town’s deep ties to the Mother Road while checking out a lineup of vintage and modern bikes.

Organizers are billing the gathering as a celebration of “same road, new stories.” Attendees can expect displays of historic Route 66 memorabilia, stories about local legends and unsolved mysteries, and plenty of photo opportunities against Galena’s classic Main Street backdrop. A water tower, old-fashioned storefronts, and Route 66 signage set the scene.

All motorcycles are welcome—classic, vintage, custom, and modern—though organizers highlight Honda models and other period machines. Riders and visitors can also enjoy lunch available on site.

The event is part of a broader push to spotlight Galena’s place on historic Route 66 and share the lesser-known tales that still linger along the old highway.

Admission is free. For more information, watch for updates from local tourism channels or stop by Galena’s Main Street on Oct. 31.

Jason Spiess is the host of the Pier to Pier Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road.

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