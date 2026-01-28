A new Will Rogers monument is coming to Route 66 and supporters can become a part of it.

The Oklahoma Route 66 Association has received a grant from the National Trust of Historic Preservation to cover the cost for a new marker, but more funds will be needed to close the gap.

The monument will be placed in Wellston, filling a gap between Tulsa and Hydro.

If you would like to donate to the new marker, you can go here.

Parties who donate $750 or more can have their name or business name inscribed on the back of the marker.

The marker is planned to be installed and unveiled on June 18, 2026 as the Route 66 Centennial Caravan passes through the state.