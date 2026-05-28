A group of Australians, including brothers and mates referred to as the “boys,” embarked on a classic U.S. road trip that blended small-town discoveries, outdoor adventures, and the chaotic energy of Music City. Their journey, captured in raw vlog-style footage, offers a candid look at life on the road through the South and Midwest.

The trip began halfway through Texas, with the group cruising toward Oklahoma. A fuel stop in Shamrock delivered an unexpected highlight: a station strikingly reminiscent of Radiator Springs from the Pixar film Cars. Upon closer inspection, it turned out to be Ramon’s Body Shop.

Locals shared that the town’s population had halved from around 5,000 to 2,000 after the interstate bypassed the main route—a story echoing the movie’s theme of forgotten roadside communities. The quiet main street, lined with closed shops, stood as a testament to that shift. The food, however, impressed: a smoky, straightforward brisket burger earned high praise as a 10/10 meal.

Crossing into Oklahoma brought more open paddocks and relatively uneventful driving, though strong winds made for a restless night in the RV park, rocking the van. The group settled in for a few days, using the downtime for activities like shooting at a local gun range. While automatic weapons were unavailable that day, they enjoyed pistols and rifles. Two of the travelers, drawing on hundreds of hours of gaming experience, found themselves consistently hitting the same spots, turning precision shooting into a surprisingly routine affair. Go-karting provided lighter entertainment, with one participant claiming the top spot on the leaderboard.

Sports culture made a strong impression during a Monday night basketball game that stretched into double overtime. The electric atmosphere in the arena left a lasting mark as one of the most intense live sporting experiences the group had encountered. Camera issues meant some footage was captured on a phone, but the memory endured.

As the journey continued into Arkansas, the crew embraced nature. Stops included Natural Dam and Glory Hole Falls, where heavy moisture and slippery conditions added to the adventure. One hiker later realized he had relieved himself upstream from the swimming area, adding a humorous footnote to the day. Campsite hunting involved “stick testing” for suitability, followed by successful fishing and a comforting carbonara dinner prepared on the road.

Practical American experiences stood out along the way. A Sonic drive-in meal—ordered via the car button and delivered curbside—delivered solid burgers and fries during a driving-heavy stretch. Views of the massive Mississippi River, described as “the Murray times three,” highlighted the scale of the American landscape.

The trip reached a peak in Nashville. After days of rain and driving, the group arrived on a Friday night ready to experience Broadway. They quickly connected with local hospitality, meeting new friends including Walker (Racy), Lauren, and Caroline, who showed them around, embraced their accents, and became fast companions. The nights involved bar-hopping, live music, and significant indulgence, with some members admitting to blacking out after midnight. Sunday brought more outings with their new crew, cementing the friendships. By Tuesday, the group was recovering at a scenic Tennessee lake, reflecting on the whirlwind.

The vlogger later noted the challenges of filming while drinking, ultimately deciding to end that particular video segment there. With several weeks and national parks still ahead en route to New York, the journey promised more stories.

From bypassed Texas towns and windy RV nights to go-karting, natural waterfalls, and neon-soaked Nashville chaos, the Australian travelers experienced the full spectrum of American road-tripping. Their story captures not just the destinations, but the spontaneous connections, simple pleasures, and occasional misadventures that define life on the open road.

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