The open road beckons, and on a warm morning in Springfield, Missouri, Two-Lane Life answered the call. With cameras rolling and spirits high, the duo set out on a full day of authentic Route 66 travel, determined to stay on the historic alignment as much as possible after some detours the day before.

Their destination: Tulsa, Oklahoma—roughly 180 miles as the crow flies, but closer to 217 via the Mother Road’s meandering path.

Breakfast and Back-Road Beginnings

The day started right, with a stop at the highly rated Breakfast Pub in Springfield. Over simple eggs, hash browns, and a hand-pattied breakfast item that evoked childhood memories through vintage salt-and-pepper shakers, the riders fueled up.

“The first bite always tells a story,” one noted—a fitting motto for a journey built on discovery.

As they lingered outside downloading memory cards, fate delivered its first surprise of the day. A striking canary-yellow 1957 Cadillac Coupe DeVille rolled up: the Yellow Rose, the official Texas Route 66 car, driven by Glenn Pratt of Bill’s Backyard Classics in Amarillo.

Pratt, in town for the National Route 66 celebration, shared the car’s story—its special badging, iconic ’50s styling, and deep personal meaning. The vehicle carries the reproduced signatures of his late parents, Bill and Linda Pratt, who founded the museum. In a serendipitous moment, Pratt invited the Two-Lane Life riders to add their own signatures to the growing collection of Route 66 enthusiasts. “That is a major honor,” one responded. “I am so happy we get to do this and be part of this legacy.”

The encounter underscored a recurring theme of the day: the road has a way of connecting people who share a passion for its history and community.

Time Machines and Small-Town America

Pushing westward through Missouri into Kansas, the riders soaked in the scenery—greenery, trees, and classic small bridges. “These small little communities along the way are so amazing,” one observed. The weathered buildings and remnants of roadside America served as “time machines,” transporting travelers back to an earlier era of cross-country adventure.

Stops included the nostalgic Gay Parita Sinclair Station in Ash Grove, Missouri, and the Rainbow Bridge area near Baxter Springs, Kansas, where classic rock storefronts and vintage vibes evoked places like Cool Springs or Hackberry. Heat waves shimmered off the pavement (“Heat. Heat. Heat.”), but the discomfort couldn’t dampen the joy of riding the old route.

Encounters That Define the Road

The day proved rich with human connection. Near the Rainbow Bridge, the riders met a father-son duo from Canada riding motorcycles (and a supportive trike) as part of a larger group heading to the World Parkinson’s Congress in Phoenix. Living with Parkinson’s themselves, Steve and Jet Eisman, along with their teammates, were raising awareness and funds while embracing adventure.

“Parkinson’s doesn’t respect borders,” they noted. The organization’s message—mind over matter, solutions exist—resonated deeply. Donations and awareness can be directed to uncortadventures.org and Team Route 66.

Later, in Galena, Kansas (home of the Bulldogs, and site of the iconic Cars on the Route attraction), a stop for Mexican food at Mi Tio provided a chance to refuel. Conversations turned to the realities of Route 66 travel: the old alignment adds time and miles, and not every tempting stop can be made if you want to reach your destination.

Even as the sun began to set, more chance meetings unfolded. Austin and his wife from Joplin, Missouri, who had been following the riders online, turned around after thinking they’d missed them—only to reconnect under a scenic bridge. Later, Glenda from western Kansas (“Glenda the good witch”), riding her bike Maleficent in a long-distance rally for Alzheimer’s awareness, shared her story.

The riders supported her cause and even had Michelin “buy her gas.” In another lighthearted moment, a Two-Lane Life sticker was traded for an Oklahoma Highway Patrol patch destined for the riders’ collection.

Rolling into Tulsa

By 9:20 p.m., the team arrived at their hotel in Tulsa after a long but rewarding day. Evening fireworks (or what sounded like them) drew one rider outside, leading to yet another encounter—this time with local Jimmy on his BMW R1250 GSA. The conversation reinforced a simple truth: “We don’t care what anyone rides as long as they ride.”

Dinner—Guinness and a patty melt for one, Greek salad and bean soup for the other—provided a chance to reflect. The day had been filled with delays, heat, spontaneous stops, and meaningful connections.

As one of the riders put it, “Every day is a day of fate.”

The Spirit of Route 66

This first chapter from Springfield to Tulsa captures the essence of modern Route 66 travel: a blend of nostalgia, perseverance, good food, classic cars and bikes, and—most importantly—people. From signing a legendary Cadillac to supporting riders facing health challenges, the road continues to foster community among those who choose the slower, more scenic path.

As the 2LaneLife team often says: See you down the road.

Stay tuned for the next chapter as the journey continues westward through Oklahoma and beyond. Subscribe, share the stories, and remember—sometimes the best parts of the trip are the ones you didn’t plan.

Welcome to 2LaneLife—where we trade the interstate for the open road to find the authentic, untold stories of America’s back roads.



Dedicated to capturing the raw beauty of motorcycle travel from the saddle of our Harley Davidsons, we use a unique, cinematic approach to tell our story. For us, the 2Lanes are where the real adventure lies. Our mission is to explore neat history, discover hidden gems, and experience the iconic roadside attractions that define American culture. Along every mile, we meet incredible people, learn something new, and immerse ourselves in the journey. Join the 2LaneLife community on the ultimate American journey!



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