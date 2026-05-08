At 3:30 a.m., with the car packed and the sky still dark, Mighty Mike and K hit the road for what would become one of their longest driving days ever—an 836-mile marathon from Pennsylvania to St. Louis.

“Go Speed Racer. Go west, young man,” they cheered as they pulled out at 4:00 a.m. sharp.

Day one of a nine-day bucket-list adventure had officially begun, timed perfectly for the 100th anniversary of America’s Mother Road, Route 66.

The couple, known for their vintage-flavored travels on the Pick and Weeds Vintage channel, had talked about this trip for years. “For the past few years we’re like, ‘Oh man, 2026, it’s going to be the 100th anniversary. That would be awesome,’” K recalled.

Now they were making it real—and bringing viewers along for every misty morning view, roadside surprise, and mile marker.

Crossing States Before Breakfast

By early morning they had already sliced through West Virginia (“Hey, we made it to West Virginia before 8:00 a.m.”), barely long enough to notice. “We were in Sheets longer than we were in West Virginia,” they laughed—referring to their quick pit stop at a Sheetz convenience store.

Ohio offered cleaner roadsides, well-maintained highways, and a massive antique mall that nearly lured them off course. A surprise Bies (a popular Pennsylvania-based sandwich shop) in Ohio became a highlight; the parking lot was still packed weeks after opening.

Traffic picked up as the morning wore on, but the early start had given them a solid head start.

“We got up at 3:00 a.m. … four hours into it,” Mike noted from Wheeling, West Virginia. Indiana brought rain and a giant candle store that made them do a double-take. Illinois delivered time-zone relief—an hour gained that pushed their arrival in St. Louis earlier than expected.

Unexpected Americana in Marshall and Casey

The real magic happened off the direct path. A stop at the Illinois Welcome Center yielded Route 66 pamphlets, a commemorative passport, and friendly conversation with Roger, a local heading to anniversary events. Then came the unplanned detours that defined the day.

In Marshall, Illinois, they stumbled upon a treasure trove of murals celebrating local history, Lincoln, and small-town life. “This is why we wanted to come to Route 66. Smalltown, USA,” Mike said, walking past vibrant paintings on nearly every block. The town’s 250th-anniversary nods and historic buildings felt like stepping back in time.

A short drive later, Casey, Illinois—“a small town with big things”—delivered exactly that. The couple hunted down the world’s largest gavel (complete with playful courtroom theatrics), oversized rocking chair, wind chime, mailbox, yardstick, and more.

“I love oversized stuff,” K enthused. Wind whipped around them as they explored, turning the stop into a joyful, laugh-filled adventure. Neither town sits directly on Route 66, but both are irresistible for eastbound travelers on I-70.

Sunset Over the Arch

After a quick Steak ’n Shake meal—complete with thin, beef-tallow-fried fries and the nostalgic realization that the chain was “Born on Route 66 in 1934”—they pushed into Missouri. Gas prices climbed near the city, but the payoff was golden: their first glimpse of the St. Louis Arch silhouetted at sunset.

“We got to see it at sunset,” they marveled, soaking in the iconic view.

Exhausted but exhilarated after more than 16 hours on the road, they checked into a vintage-feeling Holiday Inn adorned with Route 66 posters, a classic clock, and retro murals.

“You did a great job booking,” Mike told K. The lobby’s nostalgic touches perfectly capped their first day on the Mother Road.

Reflections on Day One

When asked for their favorite moments, the answers came easily. K loved the murals in Marshall. Mike picked Casey’s whimsical oversized attractions. Both agreed the unplanned stops and sense of discovery made the long drive worthwhile.

As they settled in for a well-earned rest, the couple reflected on the journey ahead. Tomorrow would mark their first full day tracing the historic route itself. “I can’t believe we’re actually going to be on Route 66 tomorrow,” K said with excitement.

For travelers everywhere, Mighty Mike and K’s first-day dash serves as both inspiration and reminder: sometimes the best parts of a legendary road aren’t on the official map—they’re the bridges at dawn, the murals in tiny towns, the giant gavels, and the spontaneous detours that turn a long drive into an unforgettable celebration of Americana.

Happy 100th, Route 66. The Mother Road is calling—and Mighty Mike and K are answering with full tanks, open hearts, and plenty of kicks ahead.

Why Pickin’ Weeds Vintage? We’re JUNKERS, GARDENERS, RESELLERS that LOVE TO TRAVEL! You know the saying: “One man’s junk is another man’s treasure.” Look at it like you’re out in the garden and you’re weeding and behind the weeds you find a beautiful flower! We love THRIFTING, FLEA MARKETING, ANTIQUING, YARD SAILING, TRASH PICKING, & TRAVEL!



Traveling and looking for treasures that ‘stop us in our tracks’! Whether a road trip to the World’s Longest Yard Sale (The 127), or a trip to Brimfield, MA, Nashville, TN, or the beautiful state of Maine! Mighty Mike & K are constantly searching for treasure at flea markets, yard sales, thrift stores, antique malls, estate sales and auctions!



Travel with us to find POP CULTURE in all of our stops whether at a ROADSIDE ATTRACTION, a MUSEUM, a WILDLIFE SANCTUARY, or a THRIFT STORE! We’re always on the hunt for VINTAGE TREASURE!

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