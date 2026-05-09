The morning light over Lake Michigan was still soft and pink when the group stepped out of a lakeside home in Milwaukee. Rain misted the air, but for the Pakistanis gathered there, even that felt like a blessing. After days of relentless driving across the continent, Day Five had begun with perfect Midwestern hospitality from Kaiser Bhai and family.

Now it was time to chase the dream that had brought them here: Route 66.

They left Milwaukee in a sleek electric convertible, its roof panels removed, wind in their hair, and the spirit of adventure running high.

First stop: the Harley-Davidson Museum. Walking through the exhibits and the gift shop, the group laughed like children.

One member, dubbed “Chairman” by the others, dropped quarters into a penny press machine while the rest wandered among the chrome and leather legends. For a few hours, Milwaukee felt less like a waypoint and more like the heart of American motor culture.

By early afternoon they were back on the road, trading vehicles for a Jeep Compass and pointing south toward Chicago. The skyline rose dramatically as they crossed the river, the city’s towering architecture a striking contrast to the open roads they had come from.

They didn’t linger long. Their real destination waited just beyond the skyscrapers.

The Start of Something Legendary

In Chicago, they found the original beginning of U.S. Route 66 — one of three official starting points the route has claimed over the decades. With Ayat-ul-Kursi recited for safety and blessings, they turned onto the Mother Road. It was April 27, 2026. A storm warning and tornado alerts flashed on their phones, but the group pressed on with typical Pakistani resolve and excitement.

Their first true roadside stop came at the Gemini Giant in Wilmington — that towering, smiling spaceman figure built in 1965 to celebrate America’s space ambitions. Standing beside the 28-foot fiberglass statue, cameras clicked furiously. For travelers who had grown up on stories of American dreams, touching this piece of roadside Americana felt surreal.

Further down the road, they rolled into Pontiac, Illinois, a town that wears its Route 66 heritage proudly. Murals, vintage signs, and the famous Pontiac marque greeted them. They fueled up, admired classic cars, and soaked in the small-town atmosphere as golden hour light painted the streets. The group’s Pakistani flag of friendship flew quietly alongside the Stars and Stripes in spirit.

As daylight faded, they continued southwest through Illinois, chasing the sunset they had begun the day watching rise over Lake Michigan. By nightfall, they crossed into Missouri and reached St. Louis.

A Night to Remember

Their home for the night was nothing short of extraordinary — the hilltop residence and showrooms of Salim Akbani, one of North America’s largest classic car collectors and dealers. With multiple showrooms filled with rare and beautiful machines, and a private floor generously offered to the guests, the night became a celebration of cars, culture, and cross-continental friendship.

From sunrise on Lake Michigan to sunset on the road, through rain, wind, tolls, and endless highway miles, Day Five had delivered everything a proper Route 66 journey should: classic stops, unexpected beauty, mechanical worship, and warm human connection.

As one of the travelers reflected while looking out at the lights of St. Louis: “MashaAllah… what a day.”

The Mother Road doesn’t care where you come from. Whether you’re a lifelong American cruiser or a group of wide-eyed Pakistanis chasing the legend, Route 66 still works its magic. It slows you down, makes you look, and reminds you that the real journey has never been about the destination alone.

It’s about the roads, the roadside giants, the sunrises and sunsets, and the unexpected friends you meet along the way.

Until the next mile marker - Keep the shiny side up and the rubber side down.

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