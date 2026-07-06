Four for One Interview in Galena: Gatewood talks Pawn Shops, Politics and Route 66

One of Galena’s fan favorite stops is the Bonnie and Clyde shotgun on display at Galena Liberty Pawn.

Thirteen-point-two miles. That’s all of Route 66 that Kansas gets to claim, and Galena is the first town you hit crossing in from Missouri. Yet for a small stretch of road, there’s more stories and history than miles on The Mother Road.

Like this one, located at 708 Main Street, the business Galena Liberty Pawn sits just a few feet off the Mother Road itself.

I sat down there with co-owner Doug Gatewood, who turned out to be one of those interviews where you think you’re getting one story and walk away with four. More on that in a minute.

Swamped for the Centennial

Business, Gatewood said, has been swamped this year. The Route 66 centennial has brought a wave of traffic through Galena, and it’s changed who’s walking through the door and what they’re after. Locals come in to do their business — tools, movies, firearms, ammunition, the everyday stuff of a working pawn shop. But travelers, the ones rolling through from Europe or Minnesota or Michigan, want something else entirely.

“They want to see all the sites and the history of Route 66,” Gatewood said, and top of that list is a shotgun with a genuine outlaw pedigree: the Bonnie and Clyde shotgun.

According to Gatewood, the gun was picked up in Joplin in 1932, tied to a shootout at a 34th Street apartment there — the same raid where two cameras and three rolls of film were recovered, the source of the well-known photographs of Bonnie and Clyde that have circulated ever since. Gatewood said the outlaw pair spent time hiding out in the Galena area too, the way they did in a lot of small towns in the region, in one case stumbling into what they thought was a bootlegging outfit that turned out to be Bonnie and Clyde themselves.

It’s a detail that got me thinking about my own corner of the country. Two towns over from where I live in Minnesota is Pelican Rapids, whose own claim to fame is getting swindled by a self-proclaimed “European railroad tycoon”, Lord Gordon Gordon. Every small town along a road like this seems to have a story of getting robbed, swindled, or burned to the ground somewhere in its history.

What Travelers Buy vs. What Locals Buy

I like pawn shops and thrift stores when I’m passing through a town, because you can pick up something genuinely local — Gatewood’s shop backs that up. He pointed out that what’s everyday to a local can be a real find for a traveler, and vice versa: things like belt buckles, cowboy hats, and saddles that you’d never come across in a pawn shop in New York City. Travelers in their own vehicles will pick up items like that, along with Route 66 memorabilia, while locals stick to tools, movies, firearms, and ammunition.

The shop sits directly across the street from a Casey’s Convenience Store, giving it good visibility to anyone gassing up and looking for something to do. And Galena itself, Gatewood noted, has become something of a cluster of Route 66 stops: Gus the Gorilla and Luigi the pit greet visitors coming into town, where you can still drive your car through the shape of the numbers “66.”

Just down from that is Cars on the Route, which Gatewood said has taken off thanks to the Pixar movie, and near the pawn shop itself is a small walkway and mural depicting some of the town’s history.

That mural was put in by Brian Jordan, Gatewood’s co-owner at the pawn shop, who is also co-owner of Cars on the Route alongside Renee Charles. Gatewood credited Jordan with making a significant investment in restoring the town.

I’ll admit my own relationship with Route 66 is a strange one. I’m a Gen Xer, so I largely missed it growing up in Minnesota and the Dakotas — the TV show was long past its run, the song was past its prime, and Depeche Mode’s version never made much of an impression on me. I grew up in Little House and the Prairie territory, not Route 66.

And here’s a Route 66 confession: I’ve never even seen the movie Cars. My parenting timeline didn’t jive with the movie, thus I missed it.

And yet I’ve always carried a kind of romance for this road, and going through my own childhood and college collectibles, I was surprised how much Route 66 stuff had found its way to me over the years without me really noticing.

A Road With Something for Everyone

Gatewood has traveled multiple stretches of Route 66 over the years, though not the whole thing in one trip. His take on it echoes something I’ve heard from a lot of people this year: it’s about the journey, not the destination, and there’s no wrong way to do it.

I pointed to niche interests scattered the length of the road — enough classic arcade stops to build an entire trip around, or enough museums to do the same.

We also talked about a lot of Chicago-area travelers who treat the road as a weekend loop — out Friday, turned around by Saturday at the Uranus Fudge Factory, back in Chicago by Sunday night, with the kids good and sugared up along the way. Every city and state has these weekend opportunities. We cited some other examples of Oklahoma towns like Chandler and Stroud, and stops in Arizona, that serve the same purpose further down the line.

Four for One

Here’s where the interview turned into more than a pawn shop conversation. Gatewood, it turns out, is a former Kansas state legislator — he served in the Kansas House from 1999 to 2013 — a former city councilman in Galena, and a former mayor, though he was quick to clarify that his mayorship was in Columbus, not on Route 66 itself.

As a Galena councilman, Gatewood said the town went through a period of road preservation work that opened it up to available grants, and a slow-building appreciation for what Route 66 meant to the community. He credited a number of locals — Renee Charles, Dale Oglesby, and Brian Jordan among them — with jumping in early to work on preservation in the area, with more people coming on board as time went on. Cherokee County, he said, has also been supportive, including work on what he referred to as the Centennial Bridge (distinct from the Rainbow Bridge over by Riverton and Baxter Springs).

Galena’s own Route 66 stretch, Gatewood explained, never qualified as a Kansas scenic byway — the region’s lead and zinc mining heritage had left the landscape too visibly scarred for that designation. Instead, the town pursued and won recognition as a historic byway, becoming the first in the state to receive that designation.

The Bill in Washington

Our conversation turned to legislation moving through Congress — Gatewood and I both had only seen a handful of bullet points rather than the bill’s full text, and he was careful to note that he hadn’t read the specific language. As he understands it, the bill would designate Route 66 as a national historic trail.

Gatewood and I mentioned we would pay close attention to language, and one word in particular: “trail,” used for something that is, physically, a road.

Gatewood raised the open question of how the designation might affect property and business owners along the route — whether it would raise property values, as seems likely, or whether it could complicate simple upgrades, like adding a patio, by adding a layer of federal review on top of local oversight. We also discussed past experiences with historic register designations limiting what property owners could do within 500 feet of a protected area as a reason for caution.

Local control, he said, is the key piece to watch for as the bill develops.

He also recalled a moment from his years in the legislature that captured, for him, just how far Route 66’s popularity has traveled from the road itself. At a National Street Rod Association event in Kansas City, Kansas — a city that sits roughly 135 miles north of the actual route — Gatewood gave the welcoming remarks from inside a hotel meeting space known as the Route 66 Room. He told the crowd that if they wanted to see the real Route 66, they’d need to head 135 miles south.

Gatewood traced that surge in interest directly to the 2006 release of the Cars movie, and to the years since, when he says he began noticing more colleagues at the Capitol paying attention to Route 66.

Editorial note: Neither Gatewood nor Spiess had read the bill’s full text at the time of this interview. For the record, the legislation in question is the Route 66 National Historic Trail Designation Act (H.R. 5470 / S. 2887), a bipartisan, bicameral bill introduced in Congress on September 18, 2025, which would designate the roughly 2,400-mile route from Chicago to Santa Monica as a National Historic Trail. Readers can track the bill’s progress on Congress.gov.

The Mother Road

Asked what he wants people to take away from Route 66, Gatewood didn’t hesitate: it’s truly the mother road. And that’s a distinctly American story, and it’s part of why he’s hoping the bill passes, so long as the details get worked out along the way.

Gatewood’s parting words were simple enough, and about as Route 66 as it gets: get your kicks on Route 66.

Jason Spiess is the host of the Pier to Pier Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road.

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