In the blazing midday heat of the New Mexico desert, where the thermometer hits 40°C (104°F), Brazilian adventurer Eduardo Fumaco is changing a punctured motorcycle tire on the original stretch of Route 66. Sweat dripping, hands working methodically, he pauses to speak directly to the camera — and to his audience back home.

“Jamais reclamem,” he says firmly. Never complain.

This moment of quiet resilience captures the essence of Fumaco’s journey. Filming for his YouTube channel Meia Volta Mundo, the Brazilian motorcyclist is riding from the southern tip of South America toward Prudhoe Bay, Alaska — one of the longest overland adventures possible on the continent. On this particular stretch, he’s tracing the legendary Route 66, weaving between the historic “old” road and the modern Interstate 40 that largely replaced it.

The Romance (and Reality) of the Mother Road

Fumaco’s day began peacefully. He broke camp after a night in a simple roadside spot near the original alignment of the highway. He spotted deer (“venados”) crossing the road, cruised past abandoned motels, vintage gas stations, and rusted classic cars frozen in time. Neon signs from another era still advertise $50 rooms and donuts “like in the movies.” He passed through Tucumcari, New Mexico, soaking in the nostalgia of a road that turned 100 years old in 2026.

“This is the legitimate one,” he says, riding the cracked pavement of the old 66 while trucks rumble along the newer highway nearby. He stops at quirky sights — an old fire truck, a museum filled with over 30 meticulously preserved classic cars (Chevrolets from the ’50s, a Corvette, even a Volkswagen Beetle), and countless artifacts of mid-century American road culture.

Yet the desert doesn’t hand out romance for free. While riding the historic alignment, Fumaco’s tire blew out dramatically. The inner tube shredded. In the punishing heat, he removed the damaged tube with great effort, installed a spare, and inflated it using a portable compressor he enthusiastically calls the “inflador mágico.”

A Flat Tire and an Act of Kindness

Just when the repair was done and the road beckoned again, another surprise arrived — this time a good one. A fellow Brazilian, Eduardo (a “gaúcho” from southern Brazil living in the U.S.), spotted the travelers and invited them to lunch at a Mexican-American restaurant. After days of simple bread and sausage, the hot meal felt like a feast. Chimarrão (traditional gaúcho mate) was shared, stories swapped, and gratitude flowed.

“Deus é bom sempre,” Fumaco reflects later. “I didn’t complain when the tire went flat. I fixed it, and then this brother appeared and fed us.”

The day ended with another flat — the second of the trip — forcing another roadside repair as the sun dipped lower. Undeterred, Fumaco improvised a fix on the inner tube and pressed on, eventually pulling into a truck rest area as night fell and temperatures dropped toward freezing. There, under artificial lights, he edited video, took a makeshift shower using cups of water from the sink, and unrolled his sleeping bag.

The Philosophy of the Road

Fumaco’s travel philosophy shines through every mile. He speaks often of gratitude, learning, and the realization of dreams. He acknowledges past periods of demotivation during his long journey through Central America but has found renewed energy sharing the ride with his audience.

“More views motivate me to keep filming,” he admits. His message is simple yet powerful: celebrate being alive, strong, and moving forward. A flat tire? Just a detail. Scorching days and freezing nights? Part of the adventure. Chance encounters with generous strangers? Proof that the road provides.

As Route 66 celebrates its centennial in 2026, travelers like Eduardo Fumaco embody its enduring spirit — not just as a highway, but as a metaphor for resilience, discovery, and human connection. From abandoned motels to classic car museums, from punctured tires to shared meals with fellow Brazilians half a world from home, the Mother Road continues to deliver stories worth telling.

Tomorrow, the road calls again — toward Albuquerque, Gallup, and eventually the grand landscapes beyond. For Fumaco and his motorcycle, Alaska is still thousands of miles away. But with gratitude as his fuel and the camera rolling, every kilometer becomes part of a larger, inspiring journey.

Beijo no coração, as he likes to say. Keep riding.

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