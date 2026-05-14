In the pale light of a Texas dawn, two Brazilian motorcyclists unzip their tent after their first night camping in the United States. It’s cold—around 12°C (54°F)—and the wind cuts through the open landscape. “Good morning, guys,” the rider known as Chapéu says to the camera. “One of the best things about camping is waking up early to watch the sunrise.”

This is day one of a grand American adventure for the duo behind the YouTube channel Meia Volta Mundo. Chapéu (Eduardo) and his riding partner Beda have already covered significant ground and are pushing another 320 km (about 200 miles) toward the legendary Route 66. Their goal: experience the Mother Road, its roadside attractions, and the open American highway in classic motorcycle-travel style—on a budget, with tents, and plenty of Brazilian humor.

Morning Rituals and Roadside Treasures

After breaking camp in a barren, windswept spot, the pair packs the bikes and hunts for coffee. Their first stop is an Allsup’s, where they warm up and chat with locals. The riding that follows is pure highway bliss: smooth asphalt, wide shoulders, and that unmistakable feeling of freedom. “Look at this road—it’s a carpet!” Chapéu exclaims.

The journey isn’t just about miles. It’s about the small discoveries. Beda, nicknamed for his “bionic eye,” has a habit of spotting treasures on the roadside—fallen signs, a full bumper, even an e-cigarette. They stop at a classic American cemetery with above-ground markers, prompting reflections on how different (yet familiar) it feels compared to those in Brazil. Chapéu notes similarities to cemeteries in Cascavel, Paraná, and invites viewers to share their own local experiences in the comments.

Temperatures slowly climb into the mid-60s°F as they ride U.S. 87 through cotton fields. They pass Lubbock, a sizable city the travelers are happy to skirt, preferring the open road. Fuel stops reveal practical differences: self-serve gas with instructions carefully followed, and the ever-present reality of American distances measured in miles.

Budget Adventures and Simple Pleasures

Cost-consciousness runs through the journey. At a supermarket, they stock up on bread, cheese, ham, peanut butter, and canned pasta for dinner—totaling about $11.50, or roughly R$25 each. “People say it’s expensive here,” Chapéu remarks, “but if you go to McDonald’s you’ll pay $50 for a hamburger. We chose the hermit life.”

They eat sandwiches in the shade, using the store’s Wi-Fi, and plan the next stretch. There’s talk of a safe camping spot arranged ahead in a town near their route. Practical challenges abound: Beda lacks a sleeping bag, so Chapéu carries extra gear despite the bulk. “We’re camping another two or three nights,” he says.

The Iconic Detour: Cadillac Ranch

As they near Amarillo, excitement builds. They hit Interstate 40—which overlays much of the old Route 66—and soon reach one of the road’s most famous quirks: Cadillac Ranch. Ten vintage Cadillacs stand nose-down in the dirt, a pop-art monument covered in layers of spray paint accumulated over decades.

The travelers are thrilled but also reflective. Chapéu is moved by the graffiti and litter left behind. “What makes me sad is seeing people polluting,” he says, noting trash near overflowing bins. Still, the site delivers the expected roadside wonder—graffiti-covered classics, quirky art (including an Elvis and a cowboy figure), and the unmistakable vibe of Route 66 tourism. The road celebrates its centennial in 2026, and the pair hopes to catch some events along the way.

A Brush with the Law

The day ends on a tense but ultimately positive note. Looking for a place to camp, the Brazilians knock on a door near a large yard—only to trigger a swift police response. Two patrol cars arrive quickly. The officers, one of whom speaks Spanish, explain that approaching homes like that isn’t common or welcome in the U.S. “We learned the hard way,” Chapéu admits with a laugh. The police were polite, and the duo retreated to sleep at a gas station instead.

It becomes a teachable moment about cultural differences and the value of language skills. Chapéu openly regrets not studying English more seriously before the trip, despite relying on Google Translate. “Don’t romanticize not knowing the language,” he advises. “You can get by, but you can’t really connect.”

A friendly encounter with Italian travelers earlier in the day—complete with shared food and multilingual greetings—underscores both the challenges and the warmth of road connections.

Onward to the Mother Road

As night falls, the Brazilians settle in, already dreaming of tomorrow’s riding. Abandoned gas stations straight out of movies, endless horizons, massive freight trains, and the growing signs of Route 66 kitsch await. Their journey blends adventure, missteps, budget ingenuity, and genuine awe at the American landscape.

For Meia Volta Mundo, this is just the beginning. With Route 66 proper on the horizon, complete with vintage bars, classic cars, and tourist stops, the road ahead promises more stories, more discoveries, and plenty of that signature Brazilian enthusiasm.

As Chapéu signs off, viewers are left with the universal pull of the open road—and the reminder that the best trips mix preparation, spontaneity, and a willingness to learn from every mile (or kilometer). Safe travels, Chapéu and Beda. The Mother Road is calling.

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